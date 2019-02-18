Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap    GPS

GAP

(GPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results by press release on February 28, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s fourth quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 5575210). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at www.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2017 net sales were $15.9 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP
04:28pGAP : Q4 Earnings Call Announcement
PU
04:16pGAP INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 28
BU
01/18Bloomberg, cox enterprises, gap inc., salesforce and workday close all-new re..
AQ
01/17GAP : Bloomberg, Cox Enterprises, Gap Inc., Salesforce and Workday Close All-New..
PU
01/17Apple, Amazon called out for 'incorrect' Taiwan, Hong Kong references
RE
01/08GAP : Banana republic re-issues the original 'dissent collar' necklace to promot..
AQ
01/08GAP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/07GAP : Banana Republic Re-Issues The Original “Dissent Collar” Neckla..
PU
2018GAP : to Close Fifth Ave. Store -New York Post
DJ
2018U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 650 M
EBIT 2019 1 369 M
Net income 2019 995 M
Finance 2019 455 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 9 563 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP-2.68%9 563
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL14.50%90 075
KERING15.04%67 531
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-9.94%46 775
ROSS STORES12.99%34 839
BURBERRY GROUP12.53%10 359
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.