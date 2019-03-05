Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap    GPS

GAP

(GPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Investor pushes L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:34pm EST
A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Barington Capital on Tuesday urged L Brands to separate its Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses, in an effort to turn around the struggling consumer brands owner.

Barington urged the company to retain advisers and explore either a spin off of the underperforming Victoria's Secret brand or take the much financially stronger Bath & Body Works public.

The hedge fund also suggested that the role of chairman and chief executive officer be held by separate individuals, an increasingly popular demand by activist investors who feel it would help companies run better.

In a letter to L Brands' chairman Leslie Wexner, Barington said the "true potential" of Bath & Body Works had not been realized because of years of weak performance at Victoria's, stemming from a failure to maintain a strong brand image and missteps with merchandising.

Barington did not disclose the size of its ownership stake in L Brands. It did not immediately respond to emails seeking details.

Shares in L Brands rose as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, having fallen last week after reporting poor quarterly results.

L Brands said in a statement it welcomed open communication with shareholders and "values input that may advance our goal of enhancing shareholder value."

It also highlighted changes it had already made to its business, including closing or selling some brands, while appointing new leadership at others.

"The company has significantly underperformed its peers and the market as a whole," Barington Chairman James Mitarotonda said.

Mitarotonda also expressed concern over a lack of diversity on L Brands' board — nine of its 12 directors are men — and pointed out that some directors had sat on the board for decades.

Barington's call for separating the company comes just days after apparel maker Gap Inc announced it would spin off its better-performing Old Navy brand.

L Brands' shares have fallen nearly 40 percent in the last 12 months. By comparison, the S&P composite 1500 apparel retail index had risen about 13 percent in the same period.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP -2.09% 27.15 Delayed Quote.14.56%
L BRANDS 0.52% 26.97 Delayed Quote.7.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP
01:34pGAP : Investor pushes L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret
RE
06:26aGAP : Acquires janie and jack, expanding brand portfolio into premium kids and b..
AQ
03/04GAP : Acquires Janie and Jack, Expanding Portfolio into Premium Kids and Baby...
PU
03/04GAP INC. : Acquires Janie and Jack, Expanding Brand Portfolio Into Premium Kids ..
BU
03/04GAP : Announces share repurchase authorization and dividend
AQ
03/04GAP : Announces plan to separate into two independent publicly traded companies
AQ
03/04CHILDRENS PLACE : Gymboree Name Sold In Auction
DJ
03/02GAP : The Children's Place, Gap to buy Gymboree Group assets - court
RE
03/02CHILDRENS PLACE : Children's Place and Gap Winners of Gymboree Auction
DJ
03/01Gap and Foot Locker jump while Tesla and Kroger tumble
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 16 807 M
EBIT 2020 1 325 M
Net income 2020 990 M
Finance 2020 476 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 11,37
P/E ratio 2021 10,93
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capitalization 11 256 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP14.56%11 256
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.18%94 455
KERING20.14%70 891
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.28%50 482
ROSS STORES14.01%35 154
BURBERRY GROUP12.53%10 545
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.