Gap : Investor pushes L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret

Barington urged the company to retain advisers and explore either a spin off of the underperforming Victoria's Secret brand or take the much financially stronger Bath & Body Works public.

The hedge fund also suggested that the role of chairman and chief executive officer be held by separate individuals, an increasingly popular demand by activist investors who feel it would help companies run better.

In a letter to L Brands' chairman Leslie Wexner, Barington said the "true potential" of Bath & Body Works had not been realized because of years of weak performance at Victoria's, stemming from a failure to maintain a strong brand image and missteps with merchandising.

Barington did not disclose the size of its ownership stake in L Brands. It did not immediately respond to emails seeking details.

Shares in L Brands rose as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, having fallen last week after reporting poor quarterly results.

L Brands said in a statement it welcomed open communication with shareholders and "values input that may advance our goal of enhancing shareholder value."

It also highlighted changes it had already made to its business, including closing or selling some brands, while appointing new leadership at others.

"The company has significantly underperformed its peers and the market as a whole," Barington Chairman James Mitarotonda said.

Mitarotonda also expressed concern over a lack of diversity on L Brands' board — nine of its 12 directors are men — and pointed out that some directors had sat on the board for decades.

Barington's call for separating the company comes just days after apparel maker Gap Inc announced it would spin off its better-performing Old Navy brand.

L Brands' shares have fallen nearly 40 percent in the last 12 months. By comparison, the S&P composite 1500 apparel retail index had risen about 13 percent in the same period.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)