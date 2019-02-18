Gap : Q4 Earnings Call Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO - February 18, 2019 -Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results by press release on February 28, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.'s fourth quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 5575210). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at www.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2017 net sales were $15.9 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.