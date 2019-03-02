Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap    GPS

GAP

(GPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : The Children's Place, Gap to buy Gymboree Group assets - court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 05:14pm EST

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Children's Place Inc. plans to buy $76 million (£57.5 million) in assets from children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc. while The Gap Inc. is buying assets including Gymboree's Janie and Jackie chain for $35 million, bankruptcy court documents showed.

Gymboree Group filed for bankruptcy in January in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which announced the results of the bankruptcy auction to sell assets in documents on Saturday.

San Francisco-based Gymboree Group had also filed for bankruptcy in June 2017, as brick and mortar retailers struggle to compete with e-commerce vendors.

The sales are subject to court approval and a hearing is scheduled to begin March 4, the court said.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP
05:14pGAP : The Children's Place, Gap to buy Gymboree Group assets - court
RE
02:37pCHILDRENS PLACE : Children's Place and Gap Winners of Gymboree Auction
DJ
03/01Gap and Foot Locker jump while Tesla and Kroger tumble
AQ
03/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Closes Above 2,800 For The First Time In Nearly 4 Mo..
DJ
03/01GAP : to separate Old Navy brand, close stores; shares soar 25%
AQ
03/01GAP : to separate Old Navy brand, close stores; shares soar 25%
AQ
03/01GAP : Gymboree's Janie and Jack Brand Draws Interest From Gap
DJ
03/01GAP : Canada stores to be included in North American closures, parent company sa..
AQ
03/01Gap shares surge 24 percent as Wall Street praises split
RE
03/01Gap Up Nearly 18% After Announcing Plans to Split in Two -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 16 928 M
EBIT 2020 1 367 M
Net income 2020 989 M
Finance 2020 615 M
Yield 2020 3,93%
P/E ratio 2020 9,78
P/E ratio 2021 9,54
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capitalization 9 688 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP-1.40%9 688
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL19.69%93 982
KERING20.38%68 884
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.53%49 425
ROSS STORES13.98%35 143
BURBERRY GROUP12.22%10 263
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.