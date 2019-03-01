Gap Up Nearly 18% After Announcing Plans to Split in Two -- Data Talk

Gap Inc. (GPS) is currently at $29.95, up $4.55 or 17.92%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 5, 2018, when it closed at $30.26

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose 27.23%

-- Earlier Friday, Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Gap to $34.00/share from $30.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Gap said it would separate its fast-growing Old Navy brand from the rest of the business, creating two publicly traded companies

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 20.53% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 25, 2008, when it rose 26.71%

-- Up 16.27% year-to-date

-- Down 43.35% from its all-time closing high of $52.88 on Feb. 3, 2000

-- Traded as high as $31.39; highest intraday level since Aug. 23, 2018, when it hit $32.69

-- Up 23.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose as much as 28.5%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:56:26 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet