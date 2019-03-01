Log in
Gap Up Nearly 18% After Announcing Plans to Split in Two -- Data Talk

03/01/2019 | 11:22am EST

Gap Inc. (GPS) is currently at $29.95, up $4.55 or 17.92%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 5, 2018, when it closed at $30.26

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose 27.23%

-- Earlier Friday, Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Gap to $34.00/share from $30.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Gap said it would separate its fast-growing Old Navy brand from the rest of the business, creating two publicly traded companies

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 20.53% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 25, 2008, when it rose 26.71%

-- Up 16.27% year-to-date

-- Down 43.35% from its all-time closing high of $52.88 on Feb. 3, 2000

-- Traded as high as $31.39; highest intraday level since Aug. 23, 2018, when it hit $32.69

-- Up 23.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose as much as 28.5%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:56:26 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 25978.41 Delayed Quote.11.10%
GAP 19.25% 30.32 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7122.591838 Delayed Quote.12.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 7561.144554 Delayed Quote.13.78%
S&P 500 0.35% 2793.53 Delayed Quote.11.39%
