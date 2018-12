By Josh Beckerman



--The Gap, part of Gap Inc. (GPS), will close its three-level store at 680 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

--The closing is planned for Jan. 1, according to the report.

--The company said in November that it was exploring whether to close hundreds of underperforming stores at its namesake brand.

Full story at https://nypost.com/2018/12/25/gaps-fifth-ave-store-closure-is-a-bad-sign-for-nyc-retail-scene/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com