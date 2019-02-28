Gap : to Split Into Two Public Companies -- Update

By Khadeeja Safdar

Old Navy has outgrown Gap Inc.

The apparel retailer is separating the fast-growing budget brand from the rest of the business, creating two publicly traded companies. The planned breakup is an acknowledgment of the two chains' diverging fortunes and how much Gap has lost its once-powerful grip on American consumers.

For several years, Old Navy has outperformed its sister brands Gap and Banana Republic with its lower price-points and catchy marketing. Old Navy now exceeds the original brand in sales, making up nearly half of Gap Inc.'s $16.6 billion of sales in 2018.

At its height in the 1990s, Gap stores ruled America's malls and largely dictated the nation's casual aesthetic with its khakis and white tees. Gap was so much a part of the national culture that the actress Sharon Stone wore one of its shirts to the 1996 Academy Awards. The brand's television commercials featured celebrities wearing its bluejeans.

Nowadays, many consumers aren't willing to pay $80 for a pair of jeans, forcing the brand to rely heavily on sales and markdowns. It has lost market share to fast-fashion chains like H&M and Zara. Gap's market value tumbled under $10 billion from its 2000 peak of roughly $40 billion.

Wardrobe basics have also evolved since Gap's heyday, with many customers now opting for exercise-friendly fabrics instead of denim. In an effort to revive the namesake brand, the company has closed stores, changed leadership and updated merchandise.

Comparable sales declined 5% in 2018 at the namesake brand, and the company said Thursday it plans to close another 230 of its stores over the next two years, or about 20% of its global fleet. Old Navy's comparable sales rose 3% for the year.

Gap Inc. CEO Art Peck will continue to run the parent company, which will include the Gap brand, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and new athletic brand Hill City. It will be renamed and have about $9 billion in annual revenue. Old Navy CEO Sonia Syngal will run the newly separated company, which generates about $8 billion in annual revenue.

"The other brands overlap each other but overlap Old Navy less," Mr. Peck said on a conference call with analysts Thursday. He said separating the two would allow both to make quicker decisions and focus their investments.

Mr. Peck has long said the brands have advantages over their competitors because of the parent company's combined size. On Thursday, he said the company hasn't yet decided how to split the customer data among the units. "We do have customer overlap," he said. "That's something we need to sort out."

Robert Fisher, chairman of Gap Inc.'s board and the son of the company's founder, said the move follows a review by the company's board.

"It's clear that Old Navy's business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our specialty brands over time," he said in a statement. The Fisher family controls about a third of the stock.

The transaction is targeted to be completed in 2020, the company said.

Gap shares surged 25% to $31.80 in after-hours trading on the news, which was disclosed after markets closed. The stock has languished in recent years and had closed Thursday's session at $25.40, down from $34 a year ago.

Old Navy was founded in 1994 by former Gap CEO Millard "Mickey" Drexler to compete with rivals that were undercutting Gap's prices. He named the discount brand after a bar in Paris. Within four years, sales at Old Navy reached $1 billion. The brand now has more than 1,100 stores in North America.

Some analysts have said that Old Navy's rise has expedited Gap brand's demise. "When your prices are lower and it's essentially the same merchandise, you're going to cannibalize the sales at the higher-end brands," said Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester. "There's no differentiation."

