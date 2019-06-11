Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap    GPS

GAP

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Have a Fearless Career: John Caruso on His Path from Law to Fashion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

You might recognize John Caruso, head of adult design at Gap, from the annual GQ x Gap collaboration - including last year's 'Coolest Designers on the Planet' collection where eight designers reimagined the iconic Gap hoodie.

But John didn't become a designer overnight. In fact, he graduated from law school and was headed into a career as a lawyer before he changed paths. We recently had a chance to talk with him about doing a career 180, his design inspirations and his obsession with Gap's heritage.

What attracted you to the fashion industry?
I became a designer in a very nontraditional way. I grew up in Detroit with immigrant parents from Greece. My mom was a seamstress and my household was incredibly artistic, but like lots of parents, they wanted me to be a doctor or a lawyer. My heart was in fashion (I was even voted Best Dressed in high school!), but after college I decided to pursue law and actually graduated from law school.

How did you make the transition from law to fashion?
Ultimately, the lawyer path wasn't right for me, so I applied to Parsons School of Design, got in and moved to New York City. At that point, fashion doors started to open for me. I interned for John Varvatos, then had stints at J. Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch and Tommy Hilfiger before landing my dream job leading men's design at Gap. I really believe that my love of Gap's mission and heritage brought me here. I had such an emotional connection with American aesthetics from the '80s and '90s.

Speaking of heritage…Gap is coming up on a big birthday! What does working for a brand with such a rich history mean to you?
Gap has had such a powerful narrative over the last 50 years! As a designer, I'm a storyteller, so taking the rich narrative of a brand that has literally shaped American and global fashion culture means that I'm part of history, and that's powerful to me.

How do you express your own design style within Gap's identity?
I've chosen to take jobs where my aesthetic aligns closely with the aesthetic of the brand, so it never feels like a stretch. I can always find myself within Gap's identity.

What inspires you?
I thrive on creative collaboration. I might say 'red,' you say 'fuchsia,' then we land on pink, and the idea gets better and better as we iterate. I don't believe any idea comes from one place; it takes the involvement of many people. And it takes leadership and curation to mold that inspiration into what it needs to be for the brand. Collaboration is valued in a big way here at Gap. We're stronger when people feel no hesitation in expressing ideas.

The GQ collaboration is always so highly anticipated. What's the best part about that project?
This project is so enriching for me on both a professional and personal level. I truly admire all the designers we collaborate with on it, and we're so similar at heart. They contemplate the same things I do, they don't always get it right the first time, and some things take a tweak or two. It's so refreshing to know my working style isn't an anomaly.

The retail industry is changing dramatically. Why is Gap still relevant?
Gap is consistent in an industry of chaos and change. We're evolving in our own way, but we're staying true to who we are and making tweaks. That dependability creates a relevance.

Go-to outfit in your closet?
If I had to wear one outfit the rest of my life, I'd go for my weekend vibe at the beach: barefoot in a pair of ripped jeans and my favorite T-shirt.

After chatting with John for almost an hour, we can't help but agree that he is in fact one of the coolest designers (and humans) on the planet. Are you inspired by the work of Gap's design team? Check out our current openings and join us!

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 16:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP
12:49pHAVE A FEARLESS CAREER : John Caruso on His Path from Law to Fashion
PU
06:33aGAP : Partner to Open New Water-Treatment Facility in India
DJ
06:01aGAP INC. : and Arvind Limited Join Together to Reduce Apparel Industry's Water U..
BU
06/10GAP : to Participate in Investor Conference on June 18
PU
06/10GAP INC. : to Participate in Investor Conference on June 18
BU
06/06GAP : Plans to Get 100% of Its Cotton From More Sustainable Sources by 2025
DJ
06/06GAP INC. : Announces 100% Sustainable Cotton Goal
BU
05/31Gap and Dell tumble while Williams-Sonoma and Okta advance
AQ
05/31GAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/31Gap Down Over 14% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 16 514 M
EBIT 2020 1 124 M
Net income 2020 930 M
Finance 2020 248 M
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 7,65
P/E ratio 2021 8,24
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capitalization 6 883 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,2 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP-29.58%7 102
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL13.78%85 676
KERING17.04%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.08%62 009
ROSS STORES17.79%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ19.25%22 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About