Athleta : & Allyson Felix Join Forces to Empower Women & Girls Through Sports

One of The Most Decorated Track & Field Athletes in US History & Voice For Equity in Women’s Sports Becomes Athleta’s First Sponsored Athlete

Today Athleta and Allyson Felix announce they are joining forces to empower women and girls through sports. In a wide-reaching partnership, Allyson, one of the most decorated track and field athletes in US history, will become Athleta’s first-ever sponsored athlete. Allyson joins Athleta as an athlete, mother and activist, in support of a female athlete’s holistic life.

“In talking with Athleta, it quickly became clear – this was the right fit,” said Allyson Felix. “It was important for me to find a partner that championed my values. I am particularly moved by the community of women and girls Athleta is empowering through sport. I feel powerful when I step on the track in Athleta, representing this community.”

Key elements of the partnership include:

Allyson and Athleta will work together on initiatives to empower women and girls through sports – building confidence and encouraging voice.

Allyson will partner with Athleta’s design team on development of high performance run and train products, including plans for multiple product collaborations.

Allyson will play a key role in Athleta’s 2020 Power of She campaign, celebrating the power of the female collective.

Athleta introduced the partnership by publishing a letter to Allyson in the New York Times.

“We were so moved by Allyson’s purpose and passion, on and off the track, especially as she spoke to the unique experience of female athletes,” said Athleta CMO Sheila Shekar Pollak. “Allyson is giving women and girls the confidence to raise their voices; demonstrating the power in the collective. We are thrilled to welcome her to our family. She is an inspiration to all of us.”

Allyson competed in her first race since giving birth at the U.S.A. Track & Field Outdoor Championships on July 25-28 wearing Athleta’s all-new Lightning Crop and Short in SuperSonic.

For more information, please visit www.athleta.com/allysonfelix.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion – from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 165 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

