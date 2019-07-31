Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Athleta : & Allyson Felix Join Forces to Empower Women & Girls Through Sports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

One of The Most Decorated Track & Field Athletes in US History & Voice For Equity in Women’s Sports Becomes Athleta’s First Sponsored Athlete

Today Athleta and Allyson Felix announce they are joining forces to empower women and girls through sports. In a wide-reaching partnership, Allyson, one of the most decorated track and field athletes in US history, will become Athleta’s first-ever sponsored athlete. Allyson joins Athleta as an athlete, mother and activist, in support of a female athlete’s holistic life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005149/en/

Allyson Felix, Athleta’s first-ever sponsored athlete, pictured in Athleta. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allyson Felix, Athleta’s first-ever sponsored athlete, pictured in Athleta. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In talking with Athleta, it quickly became clear – this was the right fit,” said Allyson Felix. “It was important for me to find a partner that championed my values. I am particularly moved by the community of women and girls Athleta is empowering through sport. I feel powerful when I step on the track in Athleta, representing this community.”

Key elements of the partnership include:

  • Allyson and Athleta will work together on initiatives to empower women and girls through sports – building confidence and encouraging voice.
  • Allyson will partner with Athleta’s design team on development of high performance run and train products, including plans for multiple product collaborations.
  • Allyson will play a key role in Athleta’s 2020 Power of She campaign, celebrating the power of the female collective.
  • Athleta will be Allyson’s exclusive apparel sponsorship.

Athleta introduced the partnership by publishing a letter to Allyson in the New York Times.

“We were so moved by Allyson’s purpose and passion, on and off the track, especially as she spoke to the unique experience of female athletes,” said Athleta CMO Sheila Shekar Pollak. “Allyson is giving women and girls the confidence to raise their voices; demonstrating the power in the collective. We are thrilled to welcome her to our family. She is an inspiration to all of us.”

Allyson competed in her first race since giving birth at the U.S.A. Track & Field Outdoor Championships on July 25-28 wearing Athleta’s all-new Lightning Crop and Short in SuperSonic.

For more information, please visit www.athleta.com/allysonfelix.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion – from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 165 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
06:01aATHLETA : & Allyson Felix Join Forces to Empower Women & Girls Through Sports
BU
07/26GAP : Our brand values make Jen #oldnavyproud
PU
07/24DO CALL IT A COMEBACK : Head of Knits Design, Michele Lee Returns to Gap
PU
07/23GAP : Announces Nancy Green To Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creative ...
PU
07/23GAP INC. : Announces Nancy Green to Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creativ..
BU
07/23GAP : Celebrates Back To School with the Launch of ‘Forward' Campaign Feat..
PU
07/23GAP : Celebrates Back to School with the Launch of 'Forward' Campaign
PU
07/22GAP : Meet the Inspiring New Leadership of Gap Inc.'s Equality & Belonging Group..
PU
07/19GAP : Serving the community makes Curtis #oldnavyproud
PU
07/17GAP : Loyalty Program Expands Across all Gap US Stores, Hits 5 Million Members
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 522 M
EBIT 2020 1 159 M
Net income 2020 859 M
Finance 2020 327 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 7 333 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 19,40  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-24.22%7 333
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.67%93 598
KERING14.52%65 881
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.59%62 784
ROSS STORES28.02%38 782
HENNES & MAURITZ33.31%29 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group