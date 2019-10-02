Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Amazing Customer Services Makes Joseph #oldnavyproud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Meet Joseph Custeau, General Manager of Merchandising in North Conway, New Hampshire. He's a 13-year Old Navy veteran, and even more impressive is his passion for the brand. From collecting Old Navy memorabilia throughout the years, to sporting an Old Navy flip flop on his car and even getting a tattoo of our logo, read on to learn how Joseph takes #oldnavyproud to a whole new level!

WHAT LED YOU TO OLD NAVY: Old Navy is a brand that has passion for everything that it does, not just within individual stores, but at a global level.

WHAT STILL RINGS TRUE AFTER 13 YEARS WITH THE BRAND: We've maintained a passion for quality clothing at an affordable price. This is what drives our customers to shop with us. But Old Navy has changed for the better, from the minimum wage increase to our new hanger recycling program. As Don Fisher said, 'Change or fail.'

WHAT SETS OLD NAVY APART: Everyone knows us for our creative commercials and the excitement they generate. No other retailer can even compare to our great promotions and amazing customer service.

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Old Navy shares the same set of beliefs + values as my own. We are constantly setting the bar for others on how to run a business that positively impacts our employees, customers and our environment.

YOUR GOAL FOR THE REST OF 2019: Master scheduling + audits for my store!

HOW YOU'RE GIVING BACK FOR VOLUNTEER RALLY: This time of year, I focus on the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

BEST PART ABOUT YOUR TEAM: We all have different qualities + personality traits. When we are put together, we create one of the best teams around!

WHAT MAKES A #GREATBOSS: Friendliness + openness! I want to make sure that everyone can come to me with any challenge they have or exciting things they want to share, and I make sure that I listen #likeaboss.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
01:24pGAP : Amazing Customer Services Makes Joseph #oldnavyproud
PU
10:14aGAP : Youngest Director Ever Talks Her Nontraditional Career Path and How It Led..
PU
10:02aLeather & Allied Products Market To Grow At A CAGR of 10.8% During 2018-2022
AQ
05:45aWhy Your Used Shirts Are Destined for the Dump and Not the Recycling Center
DJ
10/01MEET MACKENZIE : Inspiration, Muse and Advocate Behind the Fall 2019 Love by Gap..
PU
09/27GAP : Ramps Up Renewable Energy
PU
09/26GAP : Reduces Holiday Hiring; to Offer More Hours to Current Staff
DJ
09/26GAP : to Kick Off Seasonal Hiring for the Holidays
PU
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/24GAP INC. : Appoints New Head of Athleta
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 381 M
EBIT 2020 1 117 M
Net income 2020 779 M
Finance 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 6 411 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,95  $
Last Close Price 17,06  $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-33.77%6 524
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.26.04%96 423
KERING10.22%63 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.17.38%60 624
ROSS STORES31.37%39 736
HENNES & MAURITZ50.83%32 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group