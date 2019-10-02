Gap : Amazing Customer Services Makes Joseph #oldnavyproud

Meet Joseph Custeau, General Manager of Merchandising in North Conway, New Hampshire. He's a 13-year Old Navy veteran, and even more impressive is his passion for the brand. From collecting Old Navy memorabilia throughout the years, to sporting an Old Navy flip flop on his car and even getting a tattoo of our logo, read on to learn how Joseph takes #oldnavyproud to a whole new level!



WHAT LED YOU TO OLD NAVY: Old Navy is a brand that has passion for everything that it does, not just within individual stores, but at a global level.



WHAT STILL RINGS TRUE AFTER 13 YEARS WITH THE BRAND: We've maintained a passion for quality clothing at an affordable price. This is what drives our customers to shop with us. But Old Navy has changed for the better, from the minimum wage increase to our new hanger recycling program. As Don Fisher said, 'Change or fail.'



WHAT SETS OLD NAVY APART: Everyone knows us for our creative commercials and the excitement they generate. No other retailer can even compare to our great promotions and amazing customer service.



WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Old Navy shares the same set of beliefs + values as my own. We are constantly setting the bar for others on how to run a business that positively impacts our employees, customers and our environment.



YOUR GOAL FOR THE REST OF 2019: Master scheduling + audits for my store!



HOW YOU'RE GIVING BACK FOR VOLUNTEER RALLY: This time of year, I focus on the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.



BEST PART ABOUT YOUR TEAM: We all have different qualities + personality traits. When we are put together, we create one of the best teams around!



WHAT MAKES A #GREATBOSS: Friendliness + openness! I want to make sure that everyone can come to me with any challenge they have or exciting things they want to share, and I make sure that I listen #likeaboss.

