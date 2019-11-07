Log in
Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/07 04:04:06 pm
18.06 USD   +1.86%
05:10pGAP : Announces Art Peck to Step Down as CEO
PU
04:56pGap CEO Peck to leave; earnings forecast cut sends shares tumbling
RE
04:53pGAP : Chief Executive Since 2015 to Depart
DJ
Gap : Chief Executive Since 2015 to Depart

11/07/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

Gap Inc. (GPS) said Art Peck will step down as chief executive of the retailer.

San Francisco-based Gap said Thursday that Mr. Peck will also leave the company's board. Robert Fisher, currently the non-executive chairman of the board, will serve as CEO on an interim basis.

Mr. Fisher is a member of the founding family behind Gap and has a 35-year history with the company. Mr. Peck took over as CEO at the retail chain in 2015, according to its website, having joined the company in 2005.

Gap also said Thursday that comparable sales for its fiscal third quarter were down 4%.

Global comparable sales at Gap dropped 7% in the quarter, while those for Banana Republic dropped 3%. Old Navy's global comparable sales fell 4%.

The company expects earnings per share for fiscal third quarter will range from 50 to 52 cents a share. After adjustments, earnings are expected to be 34 to 36 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 55 cents a share in adjusted profit for the quarter.

"This was a challenging quarter, as macro impacts and slower traffic further pressured results that have been hampered by product and operating challenges across key brands," Gap finance chief Teri List-Stoll said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 373 M
EBIT 2020 1 114 M
Net income 2020 779 M
Finance 2020 266 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 8,39x
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 6 663 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,52  $
Last Close Price 17,73  $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-31.17%6 663
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.43%98 208
KERING26.85%72 267
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.74%64 260
ROSS STORES34.93%40 608
HENNES & MAURITZ57.66%33 987
