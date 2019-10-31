Gap : Circular Economy Research Collaboration Between HKRITA and Gap Inc. to Reduce Environmental Impacts of the Fashion and Textile Industry

Log in
GAP INC

News 
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT

The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) today announced its collaboration with Gap Inc. to foster sustainable development of the industry. Our shared mission is to develop eco-friendly production processes and technology solutions that enable the industry to move from a linear model to a circular model across the life-cycle of textiles. Two initial research areas have been identified: separation of spandex from used garments and denim decolourisation for recycling.

You can read the full release from HKRITA here.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:36:03 UTC
