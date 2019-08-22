Log in
Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/22 04:10:00 pm
17.75 USD   +4.66%
04:48pGAP : Cites Challenging Environment as Sales, Profit Fall
DJ
04:32pGAP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pGAP INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
News 


Gap : Cites Challenging Environment as Sales, Profit Fall

08/22/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Gap Inc. (CPS) said sales and profit slipped in its latest quarter, as demand fell across its portfolio of stores.

The retailer on Thursday reported second-quarter sales of $4 billion, down 2% compared with a year earlier and slightly less than Wall Street targets.

Comparable sales fell 4%, marking the third consecutive period that measurement has weakened. Comparable sales dropped 7% at Gap, 5% at Old Navy and 3% at Banana Republic in the quarter, which ended Aug. 3.

The company defines comparable sales as those from company-owned stores open for at least a year that haven't had major changes to selling areas, as well as online transactions.

Gap Chief Executive Art Peck said the company is operating in a challenging environment. He said Gap is focused on improving inventories and showing expense discipline to improve results.

The San Francisco-based company reported a profit of $168 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $297 million, or 76 cents a share, a year earlier.

Its profit, after adjustments, of 63 cents a share, surpassed the consensus estimate among analysts by 10 cents.

Gap is planning to separate its Old Navy business into a separate company.

The company also said Thursday it expects to earn a profit of $1.88 to $2.08 a share in its current fiscal year, down from a previous estimate of $2.04 to $2.14 a share.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 510 M
EBIT 2020 1 133 M
Net income 2020 838 M
Finance 2020 409 M
Yield 2020 5,75%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
P/E ratio 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 6 410 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 20,86  $
Last Close Price 16,96  $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-36.68%6 410
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%93 770
KERING6.67%60 907
FAST RETAILING CO LTD16.88%60 832
ROSS STORES25.23%38 548
HENNES & MAURITZ39.04%30 543
