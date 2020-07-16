Gap : Health + Safety is the number one priority at Banana Republic

While the new norm seems to be changing daily and the pandemic is far from over, one thing that won't change is our commitment to the health, safety and comfort of our teams and customers. Our teams have been hard at work making sure our health and safety measures show up strong in our reopened stores across our family of brands.

Last week, we visited our local Banana Republic on Grant Avenue in San Francisco, CA to get the inside scoop from Store Director, Caryn Linder, on what it's like to shop in the store today:

First things first, what are the top five safety tips that you and your team live by?



1. It's never too clean!

2. Health checks before each shift are essential

3. A mask is a must

4. Let's treat our store like it's our home, everyone has an important role to play

5. Make health and safety a habit



Any customer feedback on the new health and safety measures in store?

Customers feel a sense of relief when they enter our stores and see how clean it is and the safety measures, we're taking to make them feel comfortable. Some have even shared that our employees wearing masks and protective gear makes them want to stay in the store longer.!

How have customers responded to the new Curbside Pickup service?

They're absolutely loving it! Customers are consistently thanking us for this new convenient service and are amazed at how quickly they can pick up their items after checking out online.! For our customers who still feel nervous about shopping in public, this is an option we see them using often. We've received customer orders with 20 items for Curbside Pickup, so they are definitely loving the experience and our product.!

What made you and your team most excited about coming back to work?

I love how excited my team is to be back in the store. We're all happy to see each other's smiling faces again (behind masks of course)! Nothing is better than working somewhere that you love, and it shows in the culture we have built in our store and in the company.

How do you and your team bond at work while social distancing?

We love doing our morning meetings six feet apart shouting the team's daily goals and top selling items.! It gets us excited and ready for when the doors are open!

At Gap Inc., we know taking care takes time and we thank you for being patient with us as we navigate new ways of working for a safer and more seamless shopping experience for our customers. To learn more about how we're taking care, visit our COVID-19 response page by clicking here.