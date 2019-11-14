Log in
Gap Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

0
11/14/2019

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its board of directors authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 dividend of $0.2425 per share, payable on or after January 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2020.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2018 net sales were $16.6 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
