Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gap Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will hold the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format due to the heightened concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and the current shelter-in-place order in California. The meeting will be held on May 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAP2020. A webcast replay will be available through www.gapinc.com for at least 30 days following the meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, vote shares electronically and submit questions real-time by logging in and using the 16-digit control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on the proxy card or on any additional voting instructions accompanying the proxy materials.

Guests may join the virtual 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAP INC
05:48pGAP INC. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020
BU
09:56aGAP : Old Navy Donates Over $30 Million of Clothing to American Families in Need
AQ
05/12OLD NAVY : Donates Over $30 Million of Clothing to American Families in Need
BU
05/11JANIE AND JACK : Launches Limited Edition Pink Collection and Give-back Campaign..
BU
05/11GAP : Steps Up Production of Face Masks While Giving Back | Gap Inc.
AQ
05/08GAP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
05/07GAP : Announces Closing of $2.250 Billion of Senior Secured Notes Offering an...
PU
05/07GAP : opening 800 stores by month's end
AQ
05/07GAP INC. : Announces Closing of $2.250 Billion of Senior Secured Notes Offering ..
BU
05/06GAP : GM announce plans to reopen business
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 532 M
EBIT 2021 195 M
Net income 2021 235 M
Finance 2021 252 M
Yield 2021 9,42%
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
P/E ratio 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
EV / Sales2022 0,15x
Capitalization 2 586 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,30  $
Last Close Price 7,17  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-60.75%2 586
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-2.28%79 424
KERING-27.84%57 193
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.0.88%49 352
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.09%29 753
HENNES & MAURITZ-30.70%20 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group