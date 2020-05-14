Gap Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will hold the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format due to the heightened concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and the current shelter-in-place order in California. The meeting will be held on May 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAP2020. A webcast replay will be available through www.gapinc.com for at least 30 days following the meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, vote shares electronically and submit questions real-time by logging in and using the 16-digit control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on the proxy card or on any additional voting instructions accompanying the proxy materials.

Guests may join the virtual 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005913/en/