Gap Inc. : to Host a Meet the Management Investor Event on September 12

09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that it will host a meeting with management for the investment community on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York.

The following executives will provide an update on the company’s planned separation into two independent publicly traded companies, as well as an overview of strategic priorities for the new Gap Inc. and Old Navy on a stand-alone basis:

  • Art Peck, Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Teri List-Stoll, Gap Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Sonia Syngal, Old Navy President and Chief Executive Officer

In person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast of the event will be accessible beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 12, 2019. A replay of this event will be available at the investors section of www.gapinc.com.

For additional information on the planned separation, please visit the dedicated transaction website at gapinc.transactionannouncement.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2018 net sales were $16.6 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
