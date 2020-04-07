Gap Inc. : to Participate on Baird Sponsored Conference Call

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Katrina O’Connell will participate in an investor conference call sponsored by Baird on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss actions the company is taking in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

For access to the call, please contact Cara Carlson by email at cacarlson@rwbaird.com for the call information. All investors will be given access to the call. A link to the call recording will be made available at the investors section of www.gapinc.com following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to reducing capital expenditures; and duration and impact of COVID-19 on our business plans, objectives and expected operating results.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause results to differ can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005306/en/