Gap Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 22

08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its second quarter 2019 earnings results by press release on August 22, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s second quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 210830). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at www.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2018 net sales were $16.6 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
