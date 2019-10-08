Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:03:47 pm
16.02 USD   -1.88%
05:46pGAP : Leading with Heart makes Laurie #oldnavyproud
PU
10/08GAP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/04GAP : Our Top 3 Takeaways from World Water Week
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Leading with Heart makes Laurie #oldnavyproud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Meet Laurie Thompson, who leads Global Field Visual, the team responsible for bringing our merchandising strategies to life and driving growth in stores. Not only is Laurie one of the funniest people at Old Navy, she's an amazing leader who supports teams in both the Field and HQ. In honor of Leader Appreciation month, we salute you, Laurie!

HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE YOUR ROLE: Basically, I speak Field and HQ. I am sort of the liaison between the product strategies that impact the field and the teams here at HQ that make the product decisions that impact the field. My team plays a dual role, influencing HQ and building capabilities in the field around visual merchandising.

WHAT LED YOU TO OLD NAVY: I was with Gap Inc. for 18 years, then I left for six years to work in fast fashion before coming back to Old Navy, where I have been for the last seven years. The brand was uniquely positioned in the marketplace with a specialty POV and a value proposition and seemed poised for growth. I wanted to be a part of that.

WHAT SETS OLD NAVY APART: Our culture of fun and community. The teams at Old Navy genuinely care about the communities they serve, and we do everything with HEART.

BEST PART ABOUT YOUR TEAM: We really do play as hard as we work, and we work pretty hard.

WHAT MAKES A #GREATBOSS: Listening, honesty, humility and humanity.

ADVICE FOR OTHER LEADERS: Inspire, protect and remove obstacles. If you do that, you can just get out of the way and let your team take off.

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Working for a brand that sets high expectations for itself and makes bold statements about achieving them.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 21:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
05:46pGAP : Leading with Heart makes Laurie #oldnavyproud
PU
10/08GAP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/04GAP : Our Top 3 Takeaways from World Water Week
PU
10/034 LIFE HACKS : Adrienne Houghton on How to Thrive
PU
10/03Macy's to Hire 80,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season
DJ
10/02GAP : Amazing Customer Services Makes Joseph #oldnavyproud
PU
10/02GAP : Youngest Director Ever Talks Her Nontraditional Career Path and How It Led..
PU
10/02Leather & Allied Products Market To Grow At A CAGR of 10.8% During 2018-2022
AQ
10/02Why Your Used Shirts Are Destined for the Dump and Not the Recycling Center
DJ
10/01MEET MACKENZIE : Inspiration, Muse and Advocate Behind the Fall 2019 Love by Gap..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 384 M
EBIT 2020 1 118 M
Net income 2020 779 M
Finance 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 6,08%
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 6 227 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,95  $
Last Close Price 16,02  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-35.68%6 227
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.25.86%96 319
KERING8.19%61 203
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.13.05%57 669
ROSS STORES29.98%39 118
HENNES & MAURITZ52.91%33 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group