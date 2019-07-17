Gap : Loyalty Program Expands Across all Gap US Stores, Hits 5 Million Members

Gap Inc.'s popular new customer rewards program continues to gain momentum in the U.S., launching across all Gap brand stores and surpassing 5 million members in July.

The Bright Rewards program, which launched in 2017 in pilot markets and expanded to California last year, represents the best of customer loyalty incentive programs - it's easy for customers to sign up, earn reward points, and cash in those rewards. Members acquire points for every purchase, no matter how they choose to pay.

After successful pilots at Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Gap brand stores in Dallas, Atlanta and California, Bright Rewards expanded in April, rolling out to all U.S. Gap brand and Gap Factory stores nationwide. Bright is now available in over 630 stores and online.

'We're really excited by the momentum of the program so far,' said Abinta Malik, head of Loyalty at Gap Inc. 'Bright Rewards is exceeding our expectations and driving positive engagement with members more likely to shop more often, resulting in their spending as much as 20% more than non-members.'

Malik said there are plans to expand the Bright Rewards program to more stores in more regions, while continuing to offer expanded benefits and sign up more customers.

'We're exploring new ways for members to earn points and benefits beyond just making purchases,' Malik said. 'Birthday treats, points for reviews and extended hours for loyalty events are all being considered as ways to make Bright even more rewarding.'