Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Moves up to 3rd on Global Sustainable Cotton Ranking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Demonstrating a focused commitment to sourcing more sustainable cotton, Gap Inc. jumped up from #4 to be ranked 3rd on the Better Cotton Initiative's (BCI) latest global ranking of top companies sourcing more sustainably grown cotton by volume. BCI credited Gap Inc. for being one of the 'fastest movers of 2018' - notable companies that increase their volumes of Better Cotton by more than 20 percentage points compared to 2017.

Gap Inc. began sourcing Better Cotton in 2016. BCI is a long-term multi-stakeholder initiative that develops and promotes good farm practices, allowing more cotton to be grown while reducing water and chemical use and protecting both working conditions and biodiversity.

Amy Jackson, BCI Director of Membership said, 'Large fashion companies like Gap have significant influence in global supply chains, and their purchasing decisions have the power to prompt more suppliers to source more sustainable cotton. By 2020, our goal is for 10% of global cotton production to be sourced as Better Cotton, and Gap's strong commitment is bringing us closer to this goal.'

News of the uptick in Gap Inc.'s ranking comes on the heels of several other exciting announcements about the company's sustainability efforts.

For more information about how Gap Inc. is working to be a responsible leader in the industry and how the company's brands are shaping the way forward, please visit https://www.gapincsustainability.com/.

For more information about how Gap Inc. is working to be a responsible leader in the industry and how the company's brands are shaping the way forward, please visit https://www.gapincsustainability.com/.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
06:46pGAP : Moves up to 3rd on Global Sustainable Cotton Ranking
PU
05:59pGAP : Olympian Gus Kenworthy on Coming Out and The Power of Authenticity
PU
06/25OLD NAVY : Celebrates 25 Years of Belonging With Plans for a Purple 4th of July
BU
06/21GAP : Innovating Makes Joshua #oldnavyproud
PU
06/21GAP : Intermix's Hamptons Stores Transport NYC Style and Service to Summer Hotsp..
PU
06/20Less is more? Inditex cuts stores but boosts space in home market Spain
RE
06/18GAP : LGBTQ Young Adults Career Connections Event Emphasizes Networking, Authent..
PU
06/18GAP : Set to Release Waterless Dyed Denim in 2020
PU
06/14GAP : Growing Like a Boss makes Octavio #oldnavyproud
PU
06/14GAP : Growing Like A Boss
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 16 509 M
EBIT 2020 1 124 M
Net income 2020 930 M
Finance 2020 248 M
Yield 2020 5,54%
P/E ratio 2020 7,41
P/E ratio 2021 7,98
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capitalization 6 667 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,3 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-32.10%6 667
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL14.09%90 360
KERING23.96%72 927
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.89%61 993
ROSS STORES22.01%37 345
HENNES & MAURITZ15.19%25 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About