Gap : New Career Experiences Make Sara #oldnavyproud

Say hi to Sara Westbrook, our Divisional Merchandise Manager for Women's Bottoms, Outerwear and Active. Throughout her career, she has climbed the Merchandising ladder like no other! Her secret? Taking on as many new experiences as possible to expand her knowledge of different customer segments and business models.

THE BEST PART ABOUT WORKING IN WOMEN'S: The team! There are incredible experts in each of our departments who have been responsible for how we dominate in key women's categories. I love that I get to learn from them every day and be part of taking our businesses even further.

HOW YOU'VE STRETCHED YOURSELF IN YOUR CAREER: I've focused on opportunities that allow me to expand my exposure to new customer segments and business models. I've been able to do this within companies I've worked for, moving from outlet to specialty. Over the course of my career, I have managed all product categories in Women's and Men's Apparel, Women's Accessories, and Women's Performance.

YOUR CAREER #PROTIP: Establish a solid advisory board. Find a group of individuals both at work and in your personal life that you can regularly tap into for advice and information. Make this group as diverse as possible: different industries and varied career stages + backgrounds. They will not only give you invaluable guidance, but they will be invested in helping you advance your career.

YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR 2019: Create winning Women's product!

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Our brand mission and the people here that represent it every day.