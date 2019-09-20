Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : New Career Experiences Make Sara #oldnavyproud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Say hi to Sara Westbrook, our Divisional Merchandise Manager for Women's Bottoms, Outerwear and Active. Throughout her career, she has climbed the Merchandising ladder like no other! Her secret? Taking on as many new experiences as possible to expand her knowledge of different customer segments and business models.

THE BEST PART ABOUT WORKING IN WOMEN'S: The team! There are incredible experts in each of our departments who have been responsible for how we dominate in key women's categories. I love that I get to learn from them every day and be part of taking our businesses even further.

HOW YOU'VE STRETCHED YOURSELF IN YOUR CAREER: I've focused on opportunities that allow me to expand my exposure to new customer segments and business models. I've been able to do this within companies I've worked for, moving from outlet to specialty. Over the course of my career, I have managed all product categories in Women's and Men's Apparel, Women's Accessories, and Women's Performance.

YOUR CAREER #PROTIP: Establish a solid advisory board. Find a group of individuals both at work and in your personal life that you can regularly tap into for advice and information. Make this group as diverse as possible: different industries and varied career stages + backgrounds. They will not only give you invaluable guidance, but they will be invested in helping you advance your career.

YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR 2019: Create winning Women's product!

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Our brand mission and the people here that represent it every day.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 19:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
04:02pGAP : Makin' Moves in Plus
PU
03:47pGAP : New Career Experiences Make Sara #oldnavyproud
PU
09/19OLD NAVY : 's Rockstar Jeans Reach Celebrity Status with a Star of Recognition o..
BU
09/18A MESSAGE FROM ART : Making Progress on Our Sustainability Commitments
PU
09/16YOU'RE ON OUR WISHLIST : Perks of Joining Our Team This Holiday
PU
09/16GAP : Kicked off NY Fashion Week with Celebration of Inclusion
PU
09/13GAP : J.Crew's Madewell brand files for IPO
AQ
09/13GAP : Old Navy Bucks Trend With Plans To Add 800 Stores
DJ
09/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/12GAP : Old Navy Plans to Open 800 More Stores
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 399 M
EBIT 2020 1 119 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Finance 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 5,55%
P/E ratio 2020 8,23x
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 6 591 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 20,24  $
Last Close Price 17,54  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-31.91%6 591
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%93 387
KERING12.40%63 918
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.55%61 614
ROSS STORES30.54%39 288
HENNES & MAURITZ50.07%32 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group