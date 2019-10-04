Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 11:13:44 am
16.255 USD   -1.54%
10:27aGAP : Our Top 3 Takeaways from World Water Week
PU
10/034 LIFE HACKS : Adrienne Houghton on How to Thrive
PU
10/03Macy's to Hire 80,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Our Top 3 Takeaways from World Water Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Did you know that it takes on average at least 1600 gallons of water to create one pair of jeans? As a heavy water user, Gap Inc. is innovating to reduce our overall use of water throughout the process - from design to manufacturing - so that we can protect the environment for the wellbeing of families for generations to come.

Last month, Gap Inc.'s Sustainability team represented the company in Sweden for the annual Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) World Water Week.

Here are 3 of our top highlights:

1. Women are Agents of Change
Around the world, women are raising their voices and using their talents to activate change to protect the environment we live in. While in Stockholm, our team was honored to meet several activists who are raising awareness, including CEO of Thirst, Mina Guli. She was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 list of the 50 greatest leaders in the world for using her platform as a runner to draw attention to the water crisis. She has run dozens of marathons herself while activating millions more to run for water scarcity as part of the campaign #RunningDry and she isn't giving up!

It's estimated that, globally, women and girls spend on average 200 million hours a day collecting water - losing time they could be spending at school or at work. Through Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E program, we work with women, in the countries we source from and where the water crisis is severe, to provide trainings on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and to advance their communication skills, negotiation power, and problem-solving skills so they can change this reality.

2. We're Better Together
We're proud of our partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Our 'Women + Water Alliance' earned recognition at World Water Week as an example of the exponential power of collaboration: bringing the strengths of the private sector, the convening power of USAID, and the local and technical expertise of our implementing partners including CARE, Water.org, WaterAid and the Institute for Sustainable Communities to maximize impact. Gap Inc. is honored to inspire other industry leaders to form partnerships and coalitions to preserve access to water, and to keep women at the center of solutions for addressing WASH needs.

Gap Inc. Senior Manager Lisa Hook shared at World Water Week, 'By building the capacity of women's skills through Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E. program, women will be better equipped to voice their water, sanitation and hygiene needs. By starting with women, we hope to realize a powerful ripple effect where they will invest not only in themselves but their families and communities.'

Hear from the amazing women we're working with to become advocates of change in their communities and address their water needs here.

3. #LoveYourWater
Water is a precious resource that we all need in order to thrive. Leading companies are finding ways to champion water conservation that inspires individual action too. At World Water Week, IKEA announced innovative solutions for peoples' homes to help them save water - from using mist taps (which reduces water by 90%), to sensors to provide you with information on how much water your home used each day for showering and other water-intensive activities, to new eco-wash laundry machines that are designed to better capture microfibers.

Simple measures such as turning off the water when brushing our teeth (estimated to save 50 billion gallons of water per year) are key to helping us change our world. Tell us what you can do to save water by using #LoveYourWater!

At Gap Inc., we believe that water is a human right and we're working proactively to address some of these challenges across our supply chain. Read our most recent Global Sustainability Report to learn more.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
10:27aGAP : Our Top 3 Takeaways from World Water Week
PU
10/034 LIFE HACKS : Adrienne Houghton on How to Thrive
PU
10/03Macy's to Hire 80,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season
DJ
10/02GAP : Amazing Customer Services Makes Joseph #oldnavyproud
PU
10/02GAP : Youngest Director Ever Talks Her Nontraditional Career Path and How It Led..
PU
10/02Leather & Allied Products Market To Grow At A CAGR of 10.8% During 2018-2022
AQ
10/02Why Your Used Shirts Are Destined for the Dump and Not the Recycling Center
DJ
10/01MEET MACKENZIE : Inspiration, Muse and Advocate Behind the Fall 2019 Love by Gap..
PU
09/27GAP : Ramps Up Renewable Energy
PU
09/26GAP : Reduces Holiday Hiring; to Offer More Hours to Current Staff
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 381 M
EBIT 2020 1 117 M
Net income 2020 779 M
Finance 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 6 204 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,95  $
Last Close Price 16,51  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-35.91%6 524
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.68%96 423
KERING6.38%63 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.13.27%60 624
ROSS STORES28.52%39 736
HENNES & MAURITZ52.09%32 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group