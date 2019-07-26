Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Our brand values make Jen #oldnavyproud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Say hi to Jen Naigle! Since joining Old Navy in 2009, Jen has worked at our Hillsdale, Westgate, Hacienda Crossing, Valley Fair, Oakridge, Serramonte and Colma stores like. a. boss. Today, she's General Manager of our store at HQ. Read on to learn why Jen is #oldnavyproud, day in and day out.

THE BEST PART ABOUT MANAGING OUR HQ STORE: This role gives me the opportunity to express myself creatively through merchandising and product selection. I can apply all that I have learned in the field to a smaller retail space.

WHAT YOU LIKE TO DO OUTSIDE OF WORK: I have a son and daughter who keep me very busy. My husband and I like to find fun local experiences that we can do as a family. Our current favorite place is the SF Zoo!

WHAT #BELONGING AT OLD NAVY MEANS TO YOU: I'm always a mother first and identifying my children's uniqueness as a strength rather than a difference is extremely important to me; Old Navy has allowed me to take that approach while leading teams in our daily business. I see the value in understanding that everyone has unique strengths that contribute to a foundation of a team.

YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR 2019: To increase sales and finish my first year in this new role strong!

FAVORITE OLD NAVY PURCHASE: The utility jackets for women! Every year they come out slightly different and better - I currently have seven!

WHAT SETS OLD NAVY APART FROM OTHER RETAILERS: Old Navy has an amazing manifesto that keeps us grounded and relevant in this ever-evolving industry. We take care of both our internal and external customers in a great way, giving back to our local communities and acknowledging that family is always the first priority. We take our business very seriously, but we have fun at the same time!

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: After graduating college, it was important for me to find an SF-based company that I could grow with. Old Navy's investment in people development has created some of the most dynamic leaders in the business that have inspired + guided me to become the leader that I am today.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 21:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAP INC
05:20pGAP : Our brand values make Jen #oldnavyproud
PU
07/24DO CALL IT A COMEBACK : Head of Knits Design, Michele Lee Returns to Gap
PU
07/23GAP : Announces Nancy Green To Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creative ...
PU
07/23GAP INC. : Announces Nancy Green to Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creativ..
BU
07/23GAP : Celebrates Back To School with the Launch of ‘Forward' Campaign Feat..
PU
07/23GAP : Celebrates Back to School with the Launch of 'Forward' Campaign
PU
07/22GAP : Meet the Inspiring New Leadership of Gap Inc.'s Equality & Belonging Group..
PU
07/19GAP : Serving the community makes Curtis #oldnavyproud
PU
07/17GAP : Loyalty Program Expands Across all Gap US Stores, Hits 5 Million Members
PU
07/16INCLUSIVE DESIGN GOES BEYOND COLOR : A Conversation with Gap Inc. Leaders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 522 M
EBIT 2020 1 159 M
Net income 2020 859 M
Finance 2020 327 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 8,41x
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 7 280 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 19,26  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-25.00%7 280
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.18%95 649
KERING23.64%71 237
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.33%63 234
ROSS STORES27.34%38 483
HENNES & MAURITZ34.33%29 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group