Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : Promotes Old Navy Chief Executive as Its Next CEO--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:04pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Gap Inc. said it promoted the head of Old Navy to be its chief executive and appointed a board member to take over as board chairman from Bob Fisher, one of the sons of the company's founders.

Sonia Syngal, who will take over the CEO position at Gap effective March 23, joined the company in 2004 and served in a variety of executive roles before taking on the top job at Old Navy in April 2016, according to a filing. Ms. Syngal boosted the brand's store footprint in North America and developed its e-commerce capabilities, Gap said Thursday.

She will replace Mr. Fisher -- who has been serving in that role on an interim basis since November, when former Gap CEO Art Peck stepped down. Mr. Fisher will remain on the board.

The company said Bobby Martin -- the former top executive of Walmart Inc.'s international business and a Gap board member since 2002 -- will take over as executive chairman on March 23. Mr. Fisher currently holds that position.

About a year ago, Gap said it planned to spin off Old Navy into a separately traded public company, but jettisoned those plans in January, saying the split would have been too expensive and complex to pull off.

Gap has struggled to bolster sales, though Old Navy has been a relatively bright spot until more recently.

The company also said Thursday that Elizabeth Smith, the former CEO of Bloomin' Brands Inc., and Amy Miles, the former CEO of Regal Entertainment Group, will join its board.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP INC -6.44% 13.36 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
WALMART INC. -0.73% 115.92 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAP INC
06:52pGAP : Promotes Old Navy Chief Executive as Its Next CEO--2nd Update
DJ
06:04pGAP : Promotes Old Navy Chief Executive as Its Next CEO--Update
DJ
06:01pGAP : Promotes Old Navy Chief Executive as Its Next CEO
DJ
05:44pGAP : taps Old Navy executive as new CEO as it eyes turnaround
AQ
04:23pGAP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of I..
AQ
04:18pGAP INC. : Names Sonia Syngal Chief Executive Officer
BU
10:02aGAP : INTERMIX Partners with Sophia Bush and Rock the Vote to Register Voters fo..
BU
03/04GAP INC. : Announces First Quarter Dividend
BU
03/02Think-tank report on Uighur labor in China lists global brands
RE
03/02Think-tank report on Uighur labour in China lists global brands
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 260 M
EBIT 2020 987 M
Net income 2020 658 M
Debt 2020 84,9 M
Yield 2020 7,29%
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 4 987 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,43  $
Last Close Price 13,36  $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-19.23%5 159
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-10.14%97 992
KERING-12.24%71 264
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.0.46%51 451
ROSS STORES-6.18%39 197
HENNES & MAURITZ-7.89%30 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group