A message from SoniaSyngal

To our community,

Together with leaders across Gap Inc., we are reviewing information each day and hour that influences how we must operate differently right now - both in how we run our business and in our everyday lives. We have been using the learnings from our Asia teams, who have been weathering this crisis over the past several months, and are prepared to make decisions that protect the health of our customer and employees, support the families who depend on us, and provide choice to our communities.

Today I wanted to share several decisions we've made:

We are implementing reduced hours for all stores across the US and Canada , effective immediately, but remain committed to serving communities who continue to look to us as a place to shop.

, effective immediately, but remain committed to serving communities who continue to look to us as a place to shop. We are temporarily closing more than 100 stores in areas where we've assessed greatest impact, relying on guidance from government officials, health organizations and considering other location-based factors, such as dependence on public transportation.

in areas where we've assessed greatest impact, relying on guidance from government officials, health organizations and considering other location-based factors, such as dependence on public transportation. We have implemented enhanced continued pay policies to support our full and part time employees in light of this situation.

While these situations are unsettling and ever-changing, we will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our employees, as they take care of their families and themselves.

I am immensely proud of our store teams in particular for everything they are doing to keep our stores safe and clean, and to support our communities. I'm also grateful to our teams around the world for their dedication as we move through these uncharted waters together.

Sonia Syngal

Incoming Gap Inc. CEO