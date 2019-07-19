Gap : Serving the community makes Curtis #oldnavyproud

This week, Old Navy celebrated Community Leader Appreciation Day, a day dedicated to recognizing our amazing Community Leaders - a network of nearly 3,000 employees who are leading their teams' community and volunteering efforts.



And, the person leading our Community Leaders (aka CLs) is the incredible Curtis Pinkerton, Senior Field Community Leader and 20-year Gap Inc. veteran. We sat down with Curtis to learn why he loves to be a CL and why he's #oldnavyproud.



WHY YOU LIKE BEING A CL: Being a CL is pretty amazing. I get to work with my favorite people (other Community Leaders ) and create amazing initiative that have real impact in our communities. This work is not only rewarding, but necessary as we all play a role in creating the future we want to see! Imagine that the world runs right!



WHY OTHERS SHOULD CONSIDER BECOMING A CL: I would encourage everyone to consider being a CL. We all have a responsibility to do what's right, and what's more fun than doing good with your Old Navy family? It is a great way to network, make new connections, learn new skills and make a real difference in your community. And, it's FUN!



YOUR FAVORITE COMMUNITY EVENT: I really love ON the Job, our signature one-day store immersion experience helping teens get a real inside look about what it's like to work at Old Navy, gaining job skills along the way. I get to see the experience we create from both sides-how the teens get excited about learning new skills and potentially landing their first job at Old Navy and how our teams are excited teaching others those skills. It is a real pay-it-forward moment to help turn learners into leaders. As of this year, Old Navy has been doing job shadowing for 20 years, and 100k+ teens and counting have benefited from this program! The best is still yet to come!



YOUR FAVORITE VOLUNTEERING MEMORY: When I get to work with someone who is new to the company, and having the ability to show them that volunteering is more than just words. At Old Navy, we really are doing whatever it takes to make the world a better place!



YOUR FAVORITE MEMORY FROM YOUR TIME AT OLD NAVY: There are so many! I love when I hear about a teen from BGCA who got their first job with us, or when I speak to a Community partner that goes on and on about the Old Navy volunteers and impact they have created! I love seeing our brand come to life through the products we sell. Yes, we sell clothes, but the clothes we wear create memories. When I tell people I work for Old Navy, they always mention their flag tees for the family or their favorite part of Rockstars. That always makes me smile.



YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR 2019: My goal for the rest of 2019 and beyond is for every Old Navy employee to volunteer. Imagine a world where the question is not, 'Do you volunteer?' but rather, 'Where do you volunteer?'

WHAT #BELONGINGLOOKSLIKE TO YOU: #Belonging at Old Navy means community and everyone playing a role in building stronger communities around us. Nobody wins alone-we must all do our part!

WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: What makes me proud to work at Old Navy is that we aren't just saying we want the world to run right- We are actually creating programs and partnerships that are helping do just that! Everyone can make a difference, and I am so proud to be a small part of helping to make that happen!