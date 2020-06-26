Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gap : Thinking about buying stock in Vaxart Inc, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, Kitov Pharma, Gap Inc, or Heat Biologics?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for VXRT, ZOM, KTOV, GPS, and HTBX.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-vaxart-inc-zomedica-pharmaceuticals-kitov-pharma-gap-inc-or-heat-biologics-301084397.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAP INC
10:31aGAP : Thinking about buying stock in Vaxart Inc, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, Kitov..
PR
09:14aGAP INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09:10aGAP : Kanye West Teams with Gap
BU
08:46aKanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap
DJ
08:34aGAP : Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap
AQ
06/19GAP : Brand Launches Online Store in Mexico | Gap Inc.
AQ
06/18GAP : Brand Launches Online Store in Mexico
PU
06/15GAP : An Update on Gap Inc. Inventory Decisions
AQ
06/11GAP : An Update on Gap Inc. Inventory Decisions | Gap Inc.
AQ
06/10GAP : Retailers taking a pack-and-hold inventory strategy in wake of COVID-19
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group