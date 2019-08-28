Gap : To Retain Iconic Name

Attachments Original document

- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that, following the completion of the planned spin-off of Old Navy, the new public company, currently referred to as NewCo, will retain the Gap Inc. name. The new Gap Inc. will be a portfolio of brands, including Gap brand, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City. The announcement comes as the company wraps-up a week-long celebration of its iconic Gap brand's 50anniversary.