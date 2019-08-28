Log in
Gap Inc

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report  
08/28 04:10:00 pm
15.86 USD   +1.80%
05:41pGAP : To Retain Iconic Name
PU
05:21pGAP INC. :  To Retain Iconic Name   
BU
08/23GAP : Rocket Shirt of the Summer
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gap : To Retain Iconic Name

08/28/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO - August 28, 2019 - Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that, following the completion of the planned spin-off of Old Navy, the new public company, currently referred to as NewCo, will retain the Gap Inc. name. The new Gap Inc. will be a portfolio of brands, including Gap brand, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City. The announcement comes as the company wraps-up a week-long celebration of its iconic Gap brand's 50th anniversary.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:40:02 UTC
