Gap : We're Going Purple for #SpiritDay!



Today Gap Inc. is going purple across our social media channels and lighting up our headquarters in downtown San Francisco and we're wearing purple to honor Spirit Day in support of LGBTQ youth. Started by GLAAD, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, Spirit Day has become the largest, most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world.



Timm Zywna, a Senior Manager at Gap Inc. and Vice Chair of our LGBTQ Equality & Belonging Network Group shared, 'In elementary school and high school I survived years of taunts, threats, and physical bullying - targeted by my peers for being gay. These experiences cultivated a drive for inclusivity in my personal and professional life. In my 19-year career at Gap Inc., I've been thankful and proud to bring my authentic self to work. Wearing purple for Spirit Day shows we're all speaking out against LGBTQ bullying, and stand with LGBTQ youth who disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities.'

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) reports that 73% have experienced verbal threats and harassment. At Gap Inc., we believe all people, including LGBTQ youth, should be able to reach for their dreams - free from discrimination or bullying. From our stores to our distribution centers and headquarter offices around the world - our spaces are welcoming places for all, and we're proud to be founding signers of the Open To All business pledge.

Equality has been a core value baked into Gap Inc.'s DNA since our founding in 1969 and, today we're among the most diverse places to work, ranking #9 out of 7,000 publicly traded companies in the Rifinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index. We've also earned 100% ratings from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 14 consecutive years! Last week, our Gap Japan team earned for the second consecutive year the Gold Award of Pride Index 2019, which was created by work with Pride to evaluate companies' efforts for LGBTQ equality.

Each year during LGBTQ Pride, thousands of us in the Gap Inc. Family - from stores and headquarter offices - celebrate all around the world by marching in parades and participating in community and employee-led events. And, for the past four years, we have helped to promote equal rights and fair treatment for LGBTQ people globally through our partnership with the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, donating over $400,000 to the cause, so far. (Take a look at their video honoring Spirit Day.)

Year round, Gap Inc., continues to support laws and policies that advance equality and protect LGBTQ people and their families from discrimination, including urging Congress to pass the Equality Act, and we hope that the Supreme Court rules that denying someone a job simply because they are LGBTQ to be unconstitutional.

This Spirit Day, join us in celebrating the beauty of diversity and be sure to show your support to LGBTQ youth, who face higher rates of harassment, homelessness, and other disparities due to discrimination. Every action, every showing of support makes a difference.