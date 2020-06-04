Log in
Gap Inc

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
News 
News

Gap reports huge first-quarter loss on coronavirus-led store closures

06/04/2020 | 04:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Manhattan, New York City

Gap Inc on Thursday reported a whopping first-quarter loss of $932 million as the apparel retailer wrote down the value of some assets due to coronavirus-driven store closures, sending its shares down about 5% after the bell.

Retailers that sell non-essential goods, especially clothing, have been crushed by restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic as they were forced to restrict their businesses to online operations and curbside pickups.

San Francisco-based Gap, which operates nearly 2,800 stores in North America, said 55% company-operated stores in North American were now open.

Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said sales continued to reflect "material declines in May as a result of closures" but added that online sales were improving.

Net loss came in at $932 million, or $2.51 per share, for the three months ended May 2, compared with a profit of $227 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss also included a $484 million writedown on store and operating lease assets and an inventory impairment charge of $235 million.

Net sales fell 43% to $2.11 billion from $3.71 billion.

Analysts had forecast a loss of 67 cents per share and revenue of $2.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 496 M - -
Net income 2021 235 M - -
Net cash 2021 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 4 453 M 4 453 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,59 $
Last Close Price 11,95 $
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-32.41%4 453
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-14.98%93 534
KERING-13.84%70 793
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.85%59 528
ROSS STORES, INC.-13.98%35 588
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-17.47%28 077
