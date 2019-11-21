Log in
Gap's quarterly profit beats; says plan to split Old Navy in place

11/21/2019 | 04:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York

Apparel retailer Gap Inc nudged past tempered quarterly profit expectations and reiterated its plan to separate Old Navy from the namesake brand.

Gap replaced longtime Chief Executive Officer Art Peck with Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family, as its interim head nearly two weeks ago and cut its full-year profit forecast, blaming weak traffic and operating challenges across key brands.

"We continue to make progress against our separation plans, which will provide improved focus and a further catalyst for transformation," said Fisher.

The San Francisco-based retailer, which has long struggled to grow sales at two of its flagship brands, reported net sales that fell 2.2% to $4 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, but still beat the analysts' average estimate of $3.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We are not pleased with the third quarter results and are focused on aggressively addressing the operational issues that are hindering the performance of our brands," Fisher said.

The retailer in February said it would separate its better-performing Old Navy brand, giving investors hopes that the standalone company would be able to show better results than the Gap brand.

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents per share, compared with the analysts' average estimate of 51 cents.

The company earlier this month said it was expecting to earn between 50 cents to 52 cents per share.

Gap's shares, which have fallen 37% this year, were up about 3% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 217 M
EBIT 2020 975 M
Net income 2020 649 M
Finance 2020 225 M
Yield 2020 5,98%
P/E ratio 2020 9,02x
P/E ratio 2021 8,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 6 118 M
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,36  $
Last Close Price 16,28  $
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Rathi Murthy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-36.80%6 118
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.33%94 225
KERING33.48%76 004
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.42%62 062
ROSS STORES35.12%39 950
HENNES & MAURITZ45.44%30 911
