Gardner Denver : Announces Emily A. Weaver as Chief Financial Officer

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) today announced the appointment of Emily A. Weaver as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective December 1, 2019.

As Senior Vice President and CFO, Weaver will oversee all finance and accounting, including controllership, tax, treasury, planning, and investor relations, as well as information technology, and will report directly to Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Weaver joins Gardner Denver from Fortive Corporation where she is currently its Chief Accounting Officer, and brings to Gardner Denver more than 25 years of experience as a leader at world-class industrial companies including Fortive, Danaher and General Electric. In addition to extensive experience in controllership and financial accounting, she has helped drive outstanding operational results throughout her career. Further, Weaver was instrumental in leading the spin-off of Fortive from Danaher in 2016, and more recently oversaw the execution of the $2.7 Billion Reverse Morris Trust spin-off of Fortive’s Automation and Specialty business.

“Emily’s extensive and broad experience as well as her performance-driven mindset, operational focus and impressive leadership capabilities make her an ideal fit for Gardner Denver and the new company culture we are creating through the merger with Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment. She will play a critical role in the integration of the two businesses, and will be instrumental in driving our positive momentum and continued performance through closing and beyond,” said Reynal. “I am excited to have her as my partner as we move the company forward into this next exciting chapter.”

“I am thrilled to join Gardner Denver as we approach this significant transformation,” said Weaver. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to become part of a world class industrial company that has tremendous momentum. I am proud to join Vicente and the rest of the leadership team to help drive performance and achieve results for our employees, customers and shareholders through the application of GDX and a focus on continuous improvement.”

Weaver will succeed Neil Snyder, Gardner Denver’s current CFO, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Snyder will remain CFO until the transition and will continue in an advisory capacity for a mutually agreed period. “On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Neil for his contributions to Gardner Denver over the years. He has been a key driver in building and executing our strategy and his dedication and commitment to the overall success of Gardner Denver is greatly appreciated. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Reynal.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,800 employees world-wide.

