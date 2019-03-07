Gardner Denver : Investor Day Update

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) previously announced that it
will host an Investor Day in New York City on March 14, 2019.
Presentations, including question and answer sessions, will now begin
promptly at 7:30 a.m. (ET) and will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m.
(ET). Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, and Neil Snyder, Chief
Financial Officer, along with senior business leaders will provide an
in-depth overview of the Company’s growth strategy, business segments
and financial objectives.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events
and Presentations section of the Gardner Denver Investor Relations
website (http://investors.gardnerdenver.com),
where related materials will be posted and a replay of the webcast will
be available following the presentation.
About Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of
mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated
aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across
multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and
medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump,
vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application
expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner
Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its
customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through
its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more
than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents,
and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.
