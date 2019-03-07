Log in
Gardner Denver : Investor Day Update

03/07/2019

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) previously announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on March 14, 2019. Presentations, including question and answer sessions, will now begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. (ET) and will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. (ET). Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, and Neil Snyder, Chief Financial Officer, along with senior business leaders will provide an in-depth overview of the Company’s growth strategy, business segments and financial objectives.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Gardner Denver Investor Relations website (http://investors.gardnerdenver.com), where related materials will be posted and a replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 732 M
EBIT 2019 562 M
Net income 2019 309 M
Debt 2019 1 102 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
P/E ratio 2020 16,02
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 5 233 M
Technical analysis trends GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente Reynal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Neil Snyder Chief Financial Officer
Brandon F. Brahm Director
William E. Kassling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC28.66%5 233
FANUC CORP18.79%34 855
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES20.05%33 136
ATLAS COPCO17.70%31 995
INGERSOLL-RAND16.60%25 759
PARKER HANNIFIN16.92%22 282
