Gardner Denver : Investor Day Update

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) previously announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on March 14, 2019. Presentations, including question and answer sessions, will now begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. (ET) and will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. (ET). Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, and Neil Snyder, Chief Financial Officer, along with senior business leaders will provide an in-depth overview of the Company’s growth strategy, business segments and financial objectives.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Gardner Denver Investor Relations website (http://investors.gardnerdenver.com), where related materials will be posted and a replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

