GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC

(GDI)
GARDNER DENVER : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
07/31GARDNER DENVER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31GARDNER DENVER : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Gardner Denver : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

09/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) announced that Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1:25 PM Pacific time, where he will provide an overview of the company and its strategies.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Gardner Denver Investor Relations website (http://investors.gardnerdenver.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,800 employees world-wide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 567 M
EBIT 2019 453 M
Net income 2019 202 M
Debt 2019 1 091 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 5 605 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,00  $
Last Close Price 27,46  $
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,25%
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente Reynal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Neil Snyder Chief Financial Officer
Brandon F. Brahm Director
William E. Kassling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC34.28%5 605
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.76%37 631
ATLAS COPCO38.72%34 761
FANUC CORP12.44%32 685
INGERSOLL-RAND29.99%28 649
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.01%23 159
