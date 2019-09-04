Gardner Denver : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) announced that Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1:25 PM Pacific time, where he will provide an overview of the company and its strategies.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Gardner Denver Investor Relations website (http://investors.gardnerdenver.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Gardner Denver

