GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC (GDI)

GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC (GDI)
12/24 07:02:01 pm
18.92 USD   -4.73%
07/27GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC : A good level to buy
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

12/26/2018 | 02:14pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI).

If you are a shareholder of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:
http://pjlfirm.com/gardner-denver-holdings-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-gardner-denver-holdings-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300770741.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
