Garibaldi Resources : Team Adds Strategic Vale Canada Veteran Nickel Executive Mark Scott

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Scott, most recently Vice President of Vale Canada Ltd. and head of its Manitoba nickel operations, has joined the Garibaldi board of directors and has also been appointed VP Corporate Development effective immediately.

"With its top-tier nickel grades combined with 10 other metals, including high-grade copper, palladium, platinum and rhodium in massive sulphides, the Nickel Mountain discovery is an extremely rare find on a global scale," Mr. Scott commented. "I thank President and CEO Steve Regoci and the Garibaldi board for the opportunity to join the team and help unlock the full value of the most exciting nickel sulphide exploration project in the world entering what's shaping up to be a decade of high demand for Class 1 nickel and strategic metals.

"What has also attracted me to Garibaldi is the location of its flagship Nickel Mountain Project in the heart of the prolific Eskay mining camp, one of the world's premier jurisdictions for exploration and mining," Mr. Scott continued. "Not only has the Garibaldi team become the first to outline a nickel massive sulphide system in the middle of this gold, silver and copper-rich camp, including a 12-km-long belt of potential nickel deposits, but the company holds other very strategic ground in the Eskay Camp. Part of a broader corporate development strategy aimed at global investors will be to creatively communicate the value of these holdings."

Mr. Scott enjoyed a successful 20-year career with Vale SA, Inco Ltd. and Noranda Inc. As VP of Vale Canada Ltd., he oversaw one of Canada's largest fully integrated mining, milling, smelting and refining complexes in Thompson, Manitoba. In this capacity he oversaw all phases of the operation, from exploration to reclamation, including annual production of 50kt nickel and associated copper, cobalt, PGE and other precious metal by-products. It has been Mr. Scott's privilege to lead teams whose efforts have been award winning in the fields of safety and emergency response, environmental sustainability, strategic planning and techno-economic modelling, community and stakeholder engagement, and workforce planning and recruitment.

Mr. Scott previously held the roles of Director of Mining and Milling, Manager of the Thompson Nickel Refinery and General Manager of Human Resources and Sustainability with Vale Canada Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Dalhousie University, a Master of Industrial Relations (MIR) degree from the University of Toronto, and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and University of Winnipeg.

Steve Regoci, Garibaldi President and CEO, commented: "Mark has an impressive background and we're very pleased to have him join our team at a key moment for Garibaldi. In many ways we're coming off our most successful season of exploration, so exciting new opportunities are ahead of us. The growing scale of the Nickel Mountain Eskay Camp Project is attracting the attention of global nickel producers and accomplished leaders like Mark Scott. This bodes well for building shareholder value in 2020."

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in British Columbia and Mexico.

