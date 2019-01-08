Log in
Garmin : 2019 Aviation Webinar Schedule Announced

01/08/2019 | 06:39pm EST

We are pleased to announce our aviation webinars through the first quarter of 2019. Ranging from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades to low-cost avionics solutions, these free webinars offer pilots and customers with a broad overview of our latest avionics, while also providing a general operational overview of its vast product line.

Autopilot Retrofits

Garmin GFC 600 retrofit autopilot mode controller.

The GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots offer reduced maintenance, as well as safety-enhancing capabilities such as Garmin Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection and coupled approaches. This webinar focuses on the features and benefits of both autopilots.

Low-cost Avionics Solutions

Cessna 172 featuring dual G5, GFC 500 and GTN 650.

Learn about upgrading an aircraft panel with cost-effective avionics such as the GDL 82 ADS-B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders and the G5 electronic flight instrument.

Advanced Avionics Upgrades

A wide variety of avionics upgrades including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots and more provide aircraft owners with endless panel upgrade options.

Garmin TXi series touchscreen flight displays.

ADS-B Solutions for Business Aviation

This webinar focuses on a variety of Garmin ADS-B solutions available for a wide range of business jets on the market. Cost-effective solutions are currently available for some of the most popular business aircraft in the industry, including the Citation II/SII, Citation V, Learjet 20/30/60 and more.

Garmin Pilot

Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier - and more fun.

Learn Garmin Pilot tips and tricks from the experts!

Garmin avionics for experimental aircraft

Learn more about the various experimental aircraft avionics solutions available from Garmin, including the G3X Touch flight display, G5 electronic flight instrument and more.

For more information and a complete schedule of dates for webinars and seminars during 2019, visit our Aviation Seminars and Webinars website.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 23:38:01 UTC
