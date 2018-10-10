Garmin : ADS-B solution selected for the Gulfstream G280 business jet

October 10, 2018 - Garmin is pleased to announce the selection of a complete Garmin Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In solution by Gulfstream for the G280 business jet. For new and existing G280 aircraft, the Garmin GDL 88 ADS-B datalink and Flight Stream 210 provide easy access to the benefits of ADS-B In traffic, which is correlated from multiple sources, and subscription-free Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather. This ADS-B In solution also integrates with existing TCAS systems and cockpit displays to provide a cohesive and straightforward upgrade.

Available as a forward-fit or retrofit ADS-B In solution, the GDL 88 and Flight Stream 210 offer Gulfstream G280 aircraft operators a simple path to receive ADS-B In. The Flight Stream 210 wireless gateway can connect via Bluetooth to at least two mobile devices simultaneously, while the GDL 88 receives data from nearby ADS-B ground stations and other aircraft on the ground and in-flight. Because the GDL 88 integrates with the aircraft's existing GPS and AHRS, pilots can display GPS position data, including velocity, attitude and heading information, alongside ADS-B In traffic and weather utilizing the Garmin Pilot app on iOS or Android mobile devices.

The GDL 88 and Flight Stream 210 uniquely integrate with existing avionics in the cockpit of the Gulfstream G280 to provide pilots with greater situational awareness. For example, ADS-B In traffic is correlated from multiple sources, including the aircraft's existing TCAS system, offering optimal traffic alerting. Enhancing the traffic picture, patented TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic can also be viewed within Garmin Pilot. Because the GDL 88 is also dual-link, operators with this solution have the capability to see more aircraft - even those operating at small reliever airports where ADS-B ground stations may not be nearby. Aural traffic alerts are also available with this solution. The display of ADS-B In traffic and weather is also available within the FltPlan Go app and ForeFlight Mobile.

In addition to displaying ADS-B In traffic and FIS-B weather, Garmin Pilot provides a comprehensive suite of tools and full-featured navigation for pilots around the globe on both iOS and Android mobile devices. A standalone electronic flight bag, Garmin Pilot also offers worldwide features such as European IFR autorouting and filing, access to Jeppesen charts, as well as Leidos Flight Service ICAO flight plan filing.

As part of this ADS-B In upgrade, Gulfstream G280 customers also receive a five-year subscription to Garmin Pilot U.S. IFR Premium. For additional details regarding this Garmin ADS-B In solution, contact a local Gulfstream Service Center. For more information regarding Garmin's suite of ADS-B solutions, contact aviation.sales@garmin.com.

