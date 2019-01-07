Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN (GRMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Garmin : Drive navigators arrive with simplified, road trip-ready features for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Garmin today announced a pivotal upgrade to the Garmin Drive™ product line with a new wave of portable navigation devices (PNDs) designed to simplify the driving experience for road trips and daily commutes alike. The revamped navigators include four easy-to-use models with 5.0, 5.5, or 6.95-inch display sizes. By focusing on features that matter most, Garmin Drive customers can benefit from high-resolution edge-to-edge displays, easy-to-follow maps with 3D buildings and terrain1, and valuable travel information to assist on road trips. The road trip-ready Garmin Drive lineup will incorporate the vast database of notable sites from leading media brand HISTORYÒ for the first time, a U.S. National Parks directory, and TripAdvisorÒ traveler ratings. The 2019 Garmin Drive series is being showcased in the Garmin booth (30342) at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11.

'With the 2019 Drive series, customers have the ultimate road trip solution that leaves the guesswork at home thanks to features like HISTORY and the National Parks directory,' said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. 'Now you can rely on the navigators to guide you inside National Parks or even point out noteworthy sites along a road trip to make your travels more interesting without any painstaking research ahead of time.'

In addition to the extensive database from HISTORY, the new Garmin Drive navigators offer a robust feature set of road trip-ready options that include a directory of U.S. National Parks to enhance navigation within America's wealth of recreational venues by locating visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, trailheads and more. Families or individuals alike can use the navigators to easily explore parks and avoid complications if cell phone service connectivity is limited within National Parks. TripAdvisor traveler ratings are also available to help drivers discover highly-rated places offering the most convenient lodging or favorite local diners, and the FoursquareÒ Places Database provides travelers with easy access to millions of new and popular points of interest.

The new navigators are complimented with intuitive menus that feature voice-activated navigation1 to help drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel, and built-in Wi-FiÒ that allows select models1 to perform simple map and software updates without relying on a computer. Helpful driver alerts, like school zone warnings, can potentially increase situational awareness and encourage safer driving.

With Garmin Real Directions™, users can focus on the drive without the stress as the GPS easily guides them using recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights. Thanks to the included receiver cable on most of the models, Garmin Traffic2 is available without the need of a smartphone. Additionally, all of the Garmin Drive models are equipped with map updates for either North America or the U.S. and Canada.

Furthermore, the Garmin DriveSmart 55 and 65 are compatible with the new Garmin Drive™ app. Once the app is downloaded, the navigators can wirelessly connect with the driver's smartphone via BluetoothÒ to help simplify the drive. Drivers will benefit from smart notifications3, live traffic3, live parking3 details, and photoLive traffic3 cameras that allow drivers to look up live photos from more than 10,000 traffic cameras to oversee traffic and weather conditions.

The new 2019 Garmin Drive lineup includes the Garmin Drive 52 with or without traffic, the Garmin DriveSmart 55 with traffic, and the Garmin DriveSmart 65 with traffic. The navigators are expected to be available this month with suggested retail prices ranging from $149.99-$269.99.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARMIN
12:49pGARMIN : presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 2019 Co..
PU
12:24pGARMIN : Drive navigators arrive with simplified, road trip-ready features for 2..
PU
07:06aGARMIN : Take safety, songs and texts on the go with the Garmin® vívoactive® 3 M..
BU
07:02aGARMIN : reg; Drive navigators arrive with simplified, road trip-ready features ..
BU
07:01aGARMIN : reg; presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 20..
BU
01/03GARMIN : G500H TXi Flight Displays Now Certified
PU
01/03GARMIN : reg; announces certification of the G500H TXi flight displays
BU
01/02GARMIN CONNEXT : Wireless Cockpit Connectivity
PU
01/02GARMIN : Knowing Your Body Could Save Your Life
PU
2018GARMIN : Getting Help From a Brother and inReach During a Hunt
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 314 M
EBIT 2018 737 M
Net income 2018 650 M
Finance 2018 1 557 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 18,55
P/E ratio 2019 18,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 12 621 M
Chart GARMIN
Duration : Period :
Garmin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 69,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton A. Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min H. Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Boessen CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald H. Eller Independent Director
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN0.63%12 621
THALES0.20%24 764
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.6.70%3 183
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 782
OHB SE4.05%640
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-1.96%556
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.