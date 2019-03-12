Garmin : Earns Best Supplier Award From Embraer for Tenth Time

On February 28, 2019, at the annual Embraer Suppliers Conference at Embraer's facility in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, we were honored with the best supplier of the year award for the 10th time. Our team was named the best supplier for Electrical Systems of the Year related to the support of the G1000 Prodigy and G3000 Prodigy Touch integrated flight decks in the Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 respectively.

'We are humbled and honored yet again to be recognized by Embraer, among hundreds of their suppliers, for our tremendous commitment to serving them on their award-winning Phenom aircraft,' said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. 'The Electrical Systems Best Supplier award marks our 10th award from Embraer, over the last nine-year period - one that is a testament to the hard work and dedication provided by Garmin's entire team to deliver industry-leading flight deck solutions that are backed by the best support in the industry.'

The 2018 award for Electrical Systems highlights design innovation, user-interface and overall system architecture, as well as outstanding efforts among production line support, quality and on-time reliability of the supply chain. This award further recognizes our achievement in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art flight deck systems, while being sensitive to market needs and preferences.

This award joins a total of nine previous Embraer best supplier awards we have earned in the following categories:

2017: Technical Support to Operator

2017: Electro - Electronic Systems

2016: Electro - Mechanical Systems

2015: Electro - Mechanical Systems

2015: Material Support to Operator

2014: Material Support to Operator

2011: Electro - Electronic Systems

2011: Technical Support to Operator

2010: Electro - Electronic Systems

Best supplier recipients undergo stringent evaluation and are recognized as having shown outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all other suppliers in their respective categories. Nine award categories were presented among Embraer's entire aircraft portfolio, including Executive Aviation, Defense, and Commercial Aircraft. Suppliers are considered based on several attributes, including innovation, delivery, quality, reliability, flexibility and customer support.

This award is among many aviation industry accolades we have recently received. Late last year we were awarded top honors in avionics product support for the 15th straight year by Aviation International News, and earned the top spot in the annual avionics product support survey conducted by Professional Pilot magazine this year, also for the 15th consecutive year. In October, we were presented the Avionics Innovation Award and ADS-B Bravo Award by Business & Commercial Aviation. We have also been selected to receive a Laureate Award later this month for Electronics/Avionics within the Business Aviation category by Aviation Week Network.

For the latest Garmin aviation news and announcements, visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.