Garmin : G1000 NXi Retrofit Programs Update

We have updated our portfolio of G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrades to include additional aircraft models. Aircraft currently eligible for the G1000 NXi upgrade include the Daher TBM 850/900 and King Air 200/300/350. Aircraft that will soon be eligible for this upgrade include the Cessna Citation Mustang, Embraer Phenom 100/300 and Piper M500. These aircraft owners and operators can easily upgrade from the G1000 to the G1000 NXi with minimal aircraft downtime and installation labor to receive a modern, state-of-the-art integrated flight deck with a wealth of additional capabilities.

'The G1000 NXi takes the industry's most trusted integrated flight deck to a new, unprecedented level of performance and capability,' said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. 'From forward-fit to retrofit installations, we are thrilled yet humbled by the extensive adoption rate and tremendous success of the G1000 NXi and we look forward to delivering it to thousands of additional customers in the future.'

Aircraft currently equipped with the G1000 integrated flight deck that are eligible for the G1000 NXi upgrade and their availability are as follows:

King Air 200/300/350 ; completed

; completed Daher TBM 850/900 ; completed

; completed Cessna Citation Mustang ; Q4 2018

; Q4 2018 Embraer Phenom 100/300 ; mid-2019

; mid-2019 Piper M500; second-half 2019

G1000 NXi upgrade for Embraer Phenom 100/300 aircraft.

A robust feature set accompanies the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for these aircraft. Flight Stream 510 and Connext technology enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck. Additional features enabled by the Flight Stream 510 include two-way flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more, between the G1000 NXi and the Garmin Pilot, FltPlan Go and ForeFlight Mobile applications. The G1000 NXi also includes geographical map overlay within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI), visual approach guidance and more.

The G1000 NXi also supports the display of various Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In benefits, including traffic and subscription-free Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather. SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight. Visual and audible runway distance remaining annunciations are also available via SurfaceWatch. Features may vary by aircraft model.

Modernized displays offer improved readability, while state-of-the-art processors provide smoother panning throughout the displays and faster map rendering within the G1000 NXi. Because the flight displays initialize in seconds, pilots have immediate access to frequencies, flight plan data and more, saving valuable time in the cockpit. The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck also incorporates contemporary animations and new LED back-lighting, offering increased display brightness and clarity, reduced power consumption, and improved dimming performance.

Aircraft owners and operators can easily upgrade to the G1000 NXi with little aircraft down time and disruption of the panel because the displays preserve the same footprint and connectors, so panel and wiring modifications are minimized. The upgraded components of the G1000 NXi also come with a two-year warranty, which is supported by our award-winning avionics product support team. Visit our exhibit (2695) at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, October 16-18, 2018 to learn more. For additional information regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade, visit: www.garmin.com/businessaviation.