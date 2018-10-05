Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN (GRMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Garmin : G1000 NXi Upgrade for Piper M500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:52am CEST

We're excited to announce yet another addition to our portfolio of G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrades-G1000-equipped Piper M500 aircraft. The upgrade incorporates significant performance enhancements along with unique features such as SurfaceWatch, visual approaches, geographical map overlay within the HSI and more. A Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for the M500 is targeted for approval in 2019 and will be available through select Garmin dealers.

G1000 NXi

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck boasts a comprehensive feature set with new and advanced capabilities. Unique features included as part of the G1000 NXi upgrade for the M500 include:

  • SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, which provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight.
  • Visual approaches offer pilots enhanced guidance in visual flight conditions based on a three-degree glideslope from the threshold of the runway. Pilots can set customized minimums, select vectors or straight-in for the final approach intercept and fly a visual approach coupled with the autopilot.
  • Geographical map overlay within the HSI supports the display of NEXRAD, Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather, weather radar, SafeTaxi airport diagrams, traffic, terrain and more.
  • Flight Stream 510 and Connext technology enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck. Flight Stream 510 also supports two-way flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more.
  • Available as an option, the G1000 NXi system supports the display of various Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In benefits via the GTX 345R transponder.
  • Pilots can optionally overlay European Visual Reporting Points (VRPs) on the moving map, as VRPs are standard within the navigation database.
  • Display of sectional charts, as well as IFR low/high enroute charts are available on the MFD.
  • Smart Airspace highlights the airspace nearest the aircraft's current altitude and de-emphasizes non-pertinent airspace.
  • COM frequencies are decoded and displayed on the PFD for easier interpretation.
  • Decoded Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts (TAFs) can be viewed on the MFD.

Modern, state-of-the-art processors provide existing M500 owners and operators smoother panning throughout the displays and faster map rendering within the G1000 NXi. The flight displays initialize in seconds so pilots have immediate access to frequencies, flight plan data and more, saving valuable time in the cockpit. The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck also incorporates contemporary animations and LED back-lighting, offering increased display brightness and clarity, reduced power consumption and improved dimming performance.

STC for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade on existing G1000-equipped Piper M500 aircraft is targeted for approval in 2019 and will be available through select Garmin dealers. M500 owners and operators can easily upgrade to the G1000 NXi with minimal aircraft down time and disruption of the panel as the displays preserve the same footprint and connectors, so panel modifications are not required. The upgraded components of the G1000 NXi also come with a two-year warranty, which is supported by our award-winning avionics product support team. For additional information regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Piper M500, contact Scott Frye at scott.frye@garmin.com. For additional details, visit: www.garmin.com/G1000NXi.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARMIN
12:52aGARMIN : G1000 NXi Upgrade for Piper M500
PU
10/04GARMIN : announces the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Piper M500
PU
10/03GARMIN : reg; announces integration with Spotify allowing customers to listen to..
BU
10/02GARMIN : Bell and Garmin Sign Teaming Agreement for On-Demand Mobility Avionics ..
PU
10/02GARMIN® AWARDED TOP NMEA® HONORS : 2018 Manufacturer and Technology of the Year
BU
10/01GARMIN LTD. : schedules its third quarter 2018 earnings call
BU
09/26GARMIN : reg; G950 NXi integrated flight deck certified for United States Forest..
PU
09/26GARMIN : reg; G950 NXi integrated flight deck certified for United States Forest..
BU
09/20GARMIN : reg; and Marvel introduce the vívofit® jr. 2 kid’s fitness tracke..
BU
09/20GARMIN : announces availability of cost-effective navigation databases for South..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Fitbit Cares 
09/21Morgan Stanley boosts Garmin's target on Aviation potential 
09/04Has Garmin Changed Its Destination? 
09/04Apple tops Q2 wearable shipments; Fitbit drops 22% Y/Y 
08/29Garmin acquires flight plan company FitPlan 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 301 M
EBIT 2018 720 M
Net income 2018 627 M
Finance 2018 1 519 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 21,08
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 13 747 M
Chart GARMIN
Duration : Period :
Garmin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 65,8 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton A. Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min H. Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Boessen CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald H. Eller Independent Director
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN16.50%13 747
THALES34.40%29 480
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-26.53%3 194
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 956
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-28.83%977
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%765
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.