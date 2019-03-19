Garmin : IBBI names Garmin its 2018 Supplier of the Year

Garmin International, Inc. today announced that it received the prestigious Supplier of the Year distinction from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI), the industry's largest purchasing cooperative comprised of a 19-member network of leading boat brands that collectively build nearly 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. The IBBI Supplier of the Year award recognizes one company's outstanding service and dedication to its member network. Garmin has been a supplier of choice for the IBBI since 2014, and last year, was named its exclusive marine electronics supplier. The IBBI presented the Supplier of the Year honor to Garmin at its Annual Meeting, March 4-6, 2019.

'It's truly an honor to work with the IBBI and to be named its Supplier of the Year among so many notable suppliers to the group,' said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. 'This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Garmin team, and we look forward to continuing to provide this group of boat builders, whose partnerships we highly value and respect, with best-in-class products and service for many years to come.'

'The members of IBBI are well-known boat brands and are leaders in their market segments. Adding Garmin to our supplier list has further enhanced our members' options to consumers. Over the last five years, we have been impressed not only with the product innovations from Garmin, but also by their level of top-notch customer service,' said Tom Broy, IBBI president. 'We look forward to a long strategic relationships where our members can continue to bring these innovations to the consumers.'

As its exclusive marine electronics supplier, IBBI members benefit from Garmin's extensive product portfolio that includes some of the industry's most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use.

Garmin is the world's leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics-a premier supplier of electronic charts, and EmpirBus™.

