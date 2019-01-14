Garmin : Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2018 earnings call

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen
to its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call that will be
broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30
a.m. ET, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction
with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to
market open on February 20, 2019.
What: Garmin Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
When: Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/
How: Join via the website link above, or participate by phone by
dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we
encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of
the call).
Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com
An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 27, 2020
on Garmin’s website at www.garmin.com.
To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and select
the Quarterly and Annual Earnings page.
About Garmin Ltd
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless
devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active
lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including
automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more
information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom,
contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,
twitter.com/garmin,
or youtube.com/garmin.
Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal
subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United
Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.
