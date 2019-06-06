Log in
Garmin Marine Ambassador Spotlight: Thomas Spencer

0
06/06/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

I'm a fisherman and a photographer based out of North Carolina. I try to capture what is authentic and unique to eastern North Carolina: people making an honest living by working hard on the land and the water, farming tobacco and peanuts, fishing and crabbing.

My 'Fish Hunt Photo' business has evolved into more of a focus on boats, and boat building. Here in coastal NC, we are home to some of the best boat builders in the world, who's builds you will find all over the world. My goals and aspirations for the future will be to continue to challenge myself to get better. Get sharper images, get more creative, and most importantly HAVE FUN!

I choose Garmin because it is a company name that is synonymous with quality, assurance, and safety on the water. When you have the best, it allows you to be the best. Get aboard any top notch tournament team's boat and head to the bridge; there is a reason you wont find anything but Garmin up there for them to rely on.

When I'm not on the water, I'm obsessed with lawn care.

This post was written by Garmin Ambassador, Tom Spencer. Keep up with Tom's adventures by following him on Instagram (@fishhuntphoto) and Facebook (@fishhuntphoto).

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all of the latest Garmin Marine announcements, news and stories.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 23:22:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 538 M
EBIT 2019 798 M
Net income 2019 706 M
Finance 2019 1 869 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 21,17
P/E ratio 2020 20,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,86x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 15 541 M
