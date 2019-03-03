Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN

(GRMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Garmin : Spring 2019 Events — Helicopters, Business Jets and Flight Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 04:54pm EST

Our aviation team is opening the spring season at the Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo and NBAA Houston Regional Forum, showcasing our latest technology, products, services and features.

Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo - March 4-7, 2019

Presented this year at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, this annual event for the international helicopter community combines meetings, forums, workshops and the latest aircraft and technology the industry has to offer.

Garmin G500H TXi featuring Synthetic Vision technology.

This year we'll be highlighting our latest helo technology designed to help pilots improve mission effectiveness and safety. Everything from our G500H TXi touchscreen flight displays, GFC 600H flight control system for helicopters, to fully integrated flight decks - like G1000H NXi and G5000H - plus much more. And, the January 1, 2020 ADS-B equippage deadline is only getting closer, so we'll be highlighting our complete line of ADS-B solutions for helicopters at the event, too. Find us in the B Hall at exhibit B616!

NBAA Houston Regional Forum - March 14, 2019

This one-day event located in Houston, Texas, is a regional version of the annual business aviation convention intended to bring current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, and customers together.

Our team of business aviation experts will be on-hand in Houston to discuss the popular solutions ranging from G1000 NXi upgrades, to the G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade on the Beechjet and Citation Excel/XLS aircraft. Attendees can learn about our advanced traffic, and weather solutions - like the GWX 80 doppler weather radar with threat analysis - plus our G700 TXi touchscreen flight displays for business aircraft, and latest ADS-B solutions engineered to keep business aircraft flying well into the decades to come.

Garmin G5000 flight deck upgrade program for Beechjet 400A and Hawker 400XP

We'll also be highlighting our latest integration with FltPlan.com, and FltLogic - a comprehensive scheduling program that integrates with FltPlan.com. With FltPlan.com, pilots and passengers can take advantage of a feature set designed to save time and add convenience to travel, including eAPIS services for international flights, Pre-Departure Clearances and more. Learn more at booth #514 and #516 at the event!

Be sure to visit with our team of avionics experts at any one of these upcoming events, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and announcements!

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 21:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARMIN
04:54pGARMIN : Spring 2019 Events — Helicopters, Business Jets and Flight Techno..
PU
02/28GARMIN : For Mike Botts, it's always been 'A Dogs Life'
PU
02/28GARMIN : Runner Adam Campbell's Incredible Fall and Rewarding Recovery
PU
02/28TABATA TRAINING : Maximum Impact Interval Training
PU
02/27GARMIN : Welcomes Professional Cycling Team Sponsorships for 2019
PU
02/27GARMIN : reg; announces professional cycling team sponsorships, equips world cha..
BU
02/26GARMIN : Preparing for Adventures in Avalanche Terrain
PU
02/25BlackRock Launches Electric Vehicle Tech ETF in Europe
DJ
02/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher In Wake Of Fed Minutes; Nasdaq Matches W..
DJ
02/20GARMIN : reports fiscal year 2018 revenue and strong operating income growth; pr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 516 M
EBIT 2019 797 M
Net income 2019 702 M
Finance 2019 1 926 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 22,70
P/E ratio 2020 21,26
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 15 909 M
Chart GARMIN
Duration : Period :
Garmin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 75,8 $
Spread / Average Target -9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton A. Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min H. Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Boessen CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald H. Eller Independent Director
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN32.61%15 909
THALES5.05%26 210
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.28.75%3 951
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 365
OHB SE5.18%654
U-BLOX HOLDING AG18.87%642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.