Garmin : Spring 2019 Events — Helicopters, Business Jets and Flight Technologies

Our aviation team is opening the spring season at the Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo and NBAA Houston Regional Forum, showcasing our latest technology, products, services and features.

Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo - March 4-7, 2019

Presented this year at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, this annual event for the international helicopter community combines meetings, forums, workshops and the latest aircraft and technology the industry has to offer.

Garmin G500H TXi featuring Synthetic Vision technology.

This year we'll be highlighting our latest helo technology designed to help pilots improve mission effectiveness and safety. Everything from our G500H TXi touchscreen flight displays, GFC 600H flight control system for helicopters, to fully integrated flight decks - like G1000H NXi and G5000H - plus much more. And, the January 1, 2020 ADS-B equippage deadline is only getting closer, so we'll be highlighting our complete line of ADS-B solutions for helicopters at the event, too. Find us in the B Hall at exhibit B616!

NBAA Houston Regional Forum - March 14, 2019

This one-day event located in Houston, Texas, is a regional version of the annual business aviation convention intended to bring current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, and customers together.

Our team of business aviation experts will be on-hand in Houston to discuss the popular solutions ranging from G1000 NXi upgrades, to the G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade on the Beechjet and Citation Excel/XLS aircraft. Attendees can learn about our advanced traffic, and weather solutions - like the GWX 80 doppler weather radar with threat analysis - plus our G700 TXi touchscreen flight displays for business aircraft, and latest ADS-B solutions engineered to keep business aircraft flying well into the decades to come.

Garmin G5000 flight deck upgrade program for Beechjet 400A and Hawker 400XP

We'll also be highlighting our latest integration with FltPlan.com, and FltLogic - a comprehensive scheduling program that integrates with FltPlan.com. With FltPlan.com, pilots and passengers can take advantage of a feature set designed to save time and add convenience to travel, including eAPIS services for international flights, Pre-Departure Clearances and more. Learn more at booth #514 and #516 at the event!

Be sure to visit with our team of avionics experts at any one of these upcoming events, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and announcements!