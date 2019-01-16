Garmin : TeamX Introduces GTR 200B Comm Radio with Bluetooth Intercom Designed for Experimental Aircraft

We're excited to announce the GTR 200B, a comm radio and Bluetooth-enabled intercom designed specifically for experimental and amateur-built aircraft. In addition to advanced auto-squelch, stereo intercom, alert inputs, standby frequency monitoring and more, Bluetooth connectivity allows pilots to connect a smartphone or tablet, adding even more capability to the cockpit. Additionally, superior integration with G3X Touch provides more features and benefits that further reduce pilot workload.

'TeamX, our dedicated team for experimental and amateur-built aircraft, continues to raise the bar with the introduction of the GTR 200B, the industry's first, all-in-one comm radio with built-in intercom and Bluetooth,' said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. 'Based on the successful adoption of the first-generation GTR 200, we're excited to bring the GTR 200B to the market to serve as the industry standard in comm radios.'

Garmin GTR 200B

The Bluetooth-enabled GTR 200B combines state-of-the-art features from a comm radio and two-seat intercom to reduce pilot workload. Bluetooth connectivity adds more functionality to the cockpit, giving pilots the option to wirelessly connect a smartphone or tablet to the GTR 200B. Pilots can easily make phone calls and listen to audio entertainment, or call Flight Service to obtain a take-off clearance at an uncontrolled airport - all through the radio. The GTR 200B also incorporates 3D Audio processing to provide an exclusive in-flight experience. With stereo headsets, incoming audio is spatially separated to reflect how people process sound and conversation by differentiating audio sources and their unique locations or seat positions within the aircraft. Using stereo headsets, listen to a demonstration of 3D Audio by visiting this website: http://www.garmin.com/3daudio.

Advanced integration with G3X Touch sets the GTR 200B apart from other radios on the market. For example, the GTR 200B can receive a frequency in the comm directly from the G3X Touch flight display or a compatible Garmin portable. The airport identifier and frequency type are also displayed alongside the frequency. For example, 'KOSH TWR' is displayed below the Oshkosh tower frequency so it's easier to confirm the correct frequency is in the active or standby positions.

The GTR 200B has a bright, sunlight readable display and an intuitive interface that features built-in shortcuts and configurable softkeys. Pilots can configure the softkeys to provide one-touch access to emergency frequency tuning, pilot audio isolation, saved frequencies list, music mute and more. Home theater-like music effects add to the innovative sound quality provided by the GTR 200B, allowing pilots to select bass boost levels, as well as equalizer effects, including rock, classical and pop. Optionally, pilots can also install switches on the flight controls to perform common functions like swapping a frequency from standby to active without moving their hands from the controls. The GTR 200B also saves the 20 most recent frequencies used and conveniently stores up to 20 pilot-selectable frequencies.

The GTR 200B boasts a slim design (1.35-inches tall) so it can easily adapt to a variety of aircraft panels. The powerful 10-Watt comm also supports 14 and 28-volt aircraft and offers 25 kHz channel spacing.

The GTR 200B is available immediately for a suggested price of $1,395. Visit www.garmin.com/experimental for additional information.