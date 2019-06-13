Log in
Garmin : Three Ways to Make Father's Day More Adventurous

06/13/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

You can always count on Dad, so why not thank him by spending some quality time together this year? Check out these ideas for an active and memorable Father's Day.

  1. Take a Walk

The great outdoors makes for great quality time. Enjoy each other's company on a stroll through the park or a friendly foot race around the block. Take the vívoactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch along to measure your heart rate and calories burned, so you know how many Father's Day brews you've earned. Get into the competitive spirit with your favorite pump-up tunes right on your wrist.

  1. Hit the Trails

Take your walk to the next level with some elevation gains. Overcome obstacles together on a hike through your favorite trails, but make sure you pack the essentials. Grab some water and Dad's favorite snacks and finish off with the perfect Garmin for your travels. For a rugged companion that can take on more extreme environments, get Dad an Instinct GPS watch. If you want to pack some peace of mind for your trip, snag an inReach Mini compact satellite communicator.* You'll be able to message those at home via the 100% global Iridium satellite network (satellite subscription required), and, in an emergency, you can trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center.

  1. Play a Round or Two

If your dad prefers a quiet day on the green, load up the clubs and head to his favorite course. If you're still without a gift, consider getting the sleek Approach S60 GPS golf watch with wrist heart rate technology and activity tracking. It has golf features such as AutoShot, which measures shot distances and auto records detected shots for post-round analysis, and Green View display, showing the true shape and layout of the green. Plus, it looks good off the course, so Dad can keep it on every day.

You can't go wrong with any of these activities or these gifts. We hope your dad loves every minute of his day.

*Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:08:08 UTC
